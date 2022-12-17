ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

saturdaydownsouth.com

If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong

As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Paul Finebaum calls Florida’s season a ‘disaster’

Despite having one of the biggest victories of the season this weekend, defeating Pac-12 champion Utah Utes, the Florida Gators season turned out to be a disappointment to many, including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “I thought it was a disaster,” Finebaum said. “I say that because there has been an expectation that Florida got the best Read more... The post Paul Finebaum calls Florida’s season a ‘disaster’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage star Mark Fletcher commits to Hurricanes over Florida

The Hurricanes picked up a major addition when a local star picked them over rival Florida. American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher committed to Miami on Sunday after considering UM and UF, joining the Hurricanes’ highly-rated recruiting class. Fletcher, who was previously committed to Ohio State, said after American Heritage’s loss to Miami Central (and future teammate Rueben Bain) in ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Ocala Gazette

Living history lesson

The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022—Celebrating 500 Years of Cattle in Florida is in the history books. And horsewomen like Ocalans Jennifer Schuck and Wendy Wilson can attest that even with aching muscles, adrenalin-inducing stampedes and no showers for a week, they had an amazing experience and made new lifetime friends.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

‘I’m terrified’: Gun battle wounds 5 people in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Lake City. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Lake City police officers at the scene. Bayonta Poole, who is a Lake City resident, said incidents like this hit too close to home. “My cousin was an innocent...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Five teenagers shot in Lake City

Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
LAKE CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on SW 26th Drive, near SW 23rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Aggressive use of incentives key to tackling affordable housing

County identifies affordable housing incentives. Use incentives to spur attainable housing for workforce and seniors. Despite over half of the rental households in Citrus County cost-burdened with rents of more than 30 percent of their income, the county’s long-standing dearth of affordable housing has been an afterthought, except for those residents who have had to struggle with it every day.
alachuachronicle.com

Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapes

A Boca Raton man was arrested Wednesday after starting an altercation at the Circle K on Blanding Boulevard over the store not having any vapes for sale, deputies said. At approximately 12:46 a.m., Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Circle K gas station in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with a male victim who said Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 28, of Boca Raton had started a verbal altercation with him.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beverly Hills home demolished

After Citrus County government officials issued an emergency order last week to demolish a Beverly Hills rat-infested home, a private contractor was on site Tuesday knocking down the home at 14 Clifford Drive. Prior to demolishing the home, the county tented and fumigated the house to kill the hundreds of rodents and untold number of bugs.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL

