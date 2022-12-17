Read full article on original website
Greg McElroy recaps Las Vegas Bowl, says 'Billy Napier has a lot to address'
Florida ended the season on Saturday with a 30-3 blowout loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes the defeat will be particularly stinging for Florida coach Billy Napier in the offseason. Florida finished with a 6-7 record after it dropped 3 straight contests...
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
WR Tyree Patterson Flips From Florida to UCF
Former Florida commit Tyree Patterson quickly flips his pledge to UCF.
Paul Finebaum calls Florida’s season a ‘disaster’
Despite having one of the biggest victories of the season this weekend, defeating Pac-12 champion Utah Utes, the Florida Gators season turned out to be a disappointment to many, including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “I thought it was a disaster,” Finebaum said. “I say that because there has been an expectation that Florida got the best Read more... The post Paul Finebaum calls Florida’s season a ‘disaster’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
American Heritage star Mark Fletcher commits to Hurricanes over Florida
The Hurricanes picked up a major addition when a local star picked them over rival Florida. American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher committed to Miami on Sunday after considering UM and UF, joining the Hurricanes’ highly-rated recruiting class. Fletcher, who was previously committed to Ohio State, said after American Heritage’s loss to Miami Central (and future teammate Rueben Bain) in ...
Living history lesson
The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022—Celebrating 500 Years of Cattle in Florida is in the history books. And horsewomen like Ocalans Jennifer Schuck and Wendy Wilson can attest that even with aching muscles, adrenalin-inducing stampedes and no showers for a week, they had an amazing experience and made new lifetime friends.
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Billy Napier's first season at Florida
It’s almost always an up-and-down time in a coach’s first year at a new program, and Gators head coach Billy Napier’s first season at Florida did have its down moments. Napier’s team finished out the season at 6-7 with a 3-5 record in the conference. “I...
Lake City man arrested for 2019 spree of business burglaries in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Houston Allen Boatright, 52, was arrested on December 8 and charged in nine business burglary cases from 2019. On March 22, 2019, Boatright allegedly smashed the front glass of Deshi Bazaar at 4110 SW 34th Street and stole the cash register. On that same date, he...
‘I’m terrified’: Gun battle wounds 5 people in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Lake City. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Lake City police officers at the scene. Bayonta Poole, who is a Lake City resident, said incidents like this hit too close to home. “My cousin was an innocent...
Video shows Hamilton Co. deputy kneeling on Lake City resident’s neck
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is seeking medical attention and awaiting his arrest after being arrested and having his neck kneeled on by a Hamilton County school resource officer. Sylvester Warren and a group were asked to leave the Hamilton County versus Columbia County basketball game on...
Five teenagers shot in Lake City
Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
Man arrested after calling police to serve a warrant on his estranged wife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cedric Lamarte Webb, 53, was arrested yesterday morning for violation of a domestic violence injunction after he called the police to serve a warrant on his estranged wife. At about 6:15 a.m. yesterday, Webb reportedly called 911 to say he was with Sarah Mosley-Webb, who had...
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on SW 26th Drive, near SW 23rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
Editorial l Aggressive use of incentives key to tackling affordable housing
County identifies affordable housing incentives. Use incentives to spur attainable housing for workforce and seniors. Despite over half of the rental households in Citrus County cost-burdened with rents of more than 30 percent of their income, the county’s long-standing dearth of affordable housing has been an afterthought, except for those residents who have had to struggle with it every day.
Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapes
A Boca Raton man was arrested Wednesday after starting an altercation at the Circle K on Blanding Boulevard over the store not having any vapes for sale, deputies said. At approximately 12:46 a.m., Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Circle K gas station in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, they made contact with a male victim who said Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 28, of Boca Raton had started a verbal altercation with him.
Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
Lake City man arrested for threatening elderly woman and her son with a hammer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Salaam Sabir Payton, 44, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage after allegedly threatening a 70-year-old woman and her son with a hammer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded...
Beverly Hills home demolished
After Citrus County government officials issued an emergency order last week to demolish a Beverly Hills rat-infested home, a private contractor was on site Tuesday knocking down the home at 14 Clifford Drive. Prior to demolishing the home, the county tented and fumigated the house to kill the hundreds of rodents and untold number of bugs.
