Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Oregon State's Top Performers in the Las Vegas Bowl
The third ten-win season in Oregon State football history ended with a resounding 30-3 domination of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl last weekend, and it served as the crowning accomplishment for a Beaver roster that has continued to improve on an annual basis over the last five years. Every...
Live Updates: Oregon National Signing Day
Welcome to Signing Day Central - your home for Oregon Duck football recruiting Wednesday, the first day of college football's early signing period. Wednesday will be the start of a run for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they try and land five-star prospects, flip verbal commitments to other programs, and lay the foundation for the future of the Oregon Ducks Football program for years to come.
Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson commits to LSU
LSU needed an experienced edge rusher out of the NCAA Transfer Portal to help fill the void left by BJ Ojulari. The Tigers took a step in that direction with the addition of Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson. A 6-foot-4, 235-pounder, Swinson played his high school ball in Georgia before he...
Oregon gets verbal commitment from Texas starter Junior Angilau
Oregon has double-dipped into the NCAA Transfer Portal with their most recent verbal commitment coming out of the NCAA Portal once again. The Ducks secured their latest verbal commitment at a position where they could see four out of five starters this season depart due to graduation. Texas Offensive Lineman...
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'
Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
FINAL: Oklahoma 62 Florida 53
— The Gators continue to shoot poorly from the field and have turned the ball over 10 times. Oklahoma, which hasn't shot well either, has capitalized on Florida's errors and leads by five. — Alex Fudge up to four fouls with 10:36 to play in a very tight game. Florida...
Florida transfer Chief Borders commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its run of landing transfer portal targets on Tuesday evening, picking up a commitment from Florida linebacker transfer Chief Borders. Borders, who officially visited Nebraska this past weekend, announced his decision on social media, becoming the third transfer from Florida to announce his intention to join the Huskers in 2023.
Greg McElroy recaps Las Vegas Bowl, says 'Billy Napier has a lot to address'
Florida ended the season on Saturday with a 30-3 blowout loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes the defeat will be particularly stinging for Florida coach Billy Napier in the offseason. Florida finished with a 6-7 record after it dropped 3 straight contests...
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon
UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon hosts Utah Valley in final non-conference matchup of the season
The Oregon Duck men's basketball program is playing some of its best basketball of the season, and it's produced a three-game winning streak and wins in five of their last six outcomes. The Ducks put their winning streak on the line Tuesday evening against an opponent who's knocked off some tough opponents and they themselves have wins five straight games in a row.
PODCAST: Bo Nix is Back and we've got more recruiting news
The biggest news of the Oregon offseason is Bo Nix announcing he's back for a second season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. What do we know about Dante Moore and UCLA? Could Oregon lose another commitment? Who could Oregon be flipping? We talk all things recruiting and Bo Nix on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
As National Signing Day gets closer there is still a lot of movement for Oregon recruiting
As the final open recruiting period before Wednesday's National Signing Day has come to a close, there has been more movement for Oregon football and head coach Dan Lanning on.
Who is Oregon targeting ahead of National Signing Day? | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong gives the latest information on the Oregon Ducks ahead of National Signing day.
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance
EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
Pruning roses too early may invite disease: Ask an expert
Gardening season may be in the rearview mirror, but there are still plenty of questions to ask. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Congratulations To Andrea Salinas For Making History As Oregon 6th District First Female Representative!
Congratulations To Andrea Salinas: Democrat Elected to Represent Oregon in Congress The political arena has been Andrea Salinas’ life’s work. Congratulations To Andrea Salinas For Making History As Oregon 6th District First Female Representative. After working as an aide for Senator Harry Reid and Representative Darlene Hooley, she...
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
Moscow, Idaho police investigate vehicle found in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A wrecked car found in Eugene similar to the vehicle of interest in a quadruple-homicide case in Moscow, Idaho has been reported to Moscow police, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 5:19 on December 17, a person was reported to be...
Comments / 0