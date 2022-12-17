ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

UNC vs. Michigan Preview

ESPN (Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas, Angel Gray) “With Hunter Dickinson they can score consistently down low in the paint, but they’ve got dynamic guards that can push it, that can score from anywhere out there on the floor. It’s always a competitive, fun and highly physical contest against Michigan.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Wolverines and Dickinson, their 7-foot-1 anchor around the basket.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Anyone else? Assessing Michigan's transfer portal needs at each position after Wolverines' run of commitments

Two weeks, ago the NCAA's first Transfer Portal window opened for the 2022-23 football offseason opened, and boy, did Michigan hit the ground running. Despite being one of only four teams still contending for a championship, the Wolverines hit the transfer portal harder than any team in the country. Michigan reached out to dozens of recruits, and have already landed five of them. All five rank among 247Sports' top 75 transfer recruits so far this cycle, and three are ranked in the top 25, giving Michigan the No. 1 transfer portal recruiting class in the country thus far.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tackling-machine Hayden Moore commits to Michigan

Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit linebacker Hayden Moore visited Michigan over the weekend, backed off a long-standing verbal to Nebraska on Sunday, and announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Moore was one of Jim Harbaugh and his staff’s top remaining targets down the stretch of this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Juco OL arrives at Tennessee, locked in with Vols ahead of Signing Day

Another player in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class already has joined the Vols, finalizing his college decision ahead of Signing Day. Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College arrived at Tennessee on Monday and is officially locked in with the Vols, sources told GoVols247 on Tuesday, and he's hoping to begin practicing with the team this week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 8 Tennessee hosts Austin Peay

No. 8 Tennessee (9-2) returns home to host Austin Peay (6-6) on Wednesday night in its final game before the Christmas break. Here’s all of the pertinent information, two storylines to watch, four players to keep an eye on and the seven things you need to know about Tennessee’s final game before SEC play begins next week.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Louisville falls to Lipscomb, 75-67

Louisville’s win streak was brief. Shooting struggles and untimely turnovers plagued the Cardinals again, as Lipscomb defeated UofL 75-67 at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening. The loss ends a two-game win streak for Louisville, which drops to 2-10 on the season. Lipscomb improves to 8-5 overall. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
