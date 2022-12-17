Read full article on original website
UNC vs. Michigan Preview
ESPN (Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas, Angel Gray) “With Hunter Dickinson they can score consistently down low in the paint, but they’ve got dynamic guards that can push it, that can score from anywhere out there on the floor. It’s always a competitive, fun and highly physical contest against Michigan.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Wolverines and Dickinson, their 7-foot-1 anchor around the basket.
Anyone else? Assessing Michigan's transfer portal needs at each position after Wolverines' run of commitments
Two weeks, ago the NCAA's first Transfer Portal window opened for the 2022-23 football offseason opened, and boy, did Michigan hit the ground running. Despite being one of only four teams still contending for a championship, the Wolverines hit the transfer portal harder than any team in the country. Michigan reached out to dozens of recruits, and have already landed five of them. All five rank among 247Sports' top 75 transfer recruits so far this cycle, and three are ranked in the top 25, giving Michigan the No. 1 transfer portal recruiting class in the country thus far.
Tackling-machine Hayden Moore commits to Michigan
Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit linebacker Hayden Moore visited Michigan over the weekend, backed off a long-standing verbal to Nebraska on Sunday, and announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Moore was one of Jim Harbaugh and his staff’s top remaining targets down the stretch of this...
Hot start goes cold; SJSU falls 41-27 to EMU in Idaho Potato Bowl
The San Jose State Spartans jumped out to an early two-score lead, but left the blue turf with a two-score loss in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Eastern Michigan eagles defeated SJSU 41-27. San Jose State's 13-0 lead was met by 30 unanswered points by the Eagles of the...
2023 WR Jaelen Smith discusses MSU commitment
Michigan State has landed a commitment from 2023 three-star WR Jaelen Smith. He breaks down his choice...
Watch: Kenny Payne, Jae'Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor following Louisville's loss to Lipscomb
Louisville's season-long struggles continued on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center where Lipscomb downed the Cardinals 75-67. UofL falls to 2-10 on the season. The Cardinals shot just 39 percent from the floor, while the Bison hit 49 percent. UofL was outrebounded by 14 and gave up 18 layups in the loss.
Juco OL arrives at Tennessee, locked in with Vols ahead of Signing Day
Another player in Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class already has joined the Vols, finalizing his college decision ahead of Signing Day. Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College arrived at Tennessee on Monday and is officially locked in with the Vols, sources told GoVols247 on Tuesday, and he's hoping to begin practicing with the team this week.
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 8 Tennessee hosts Austin Peay
No. 8 Tennessee (9-2) returns home to host Austin Peay (6-6) on Wednesday night in its final game before the Christmas break. Here’s all of the pertinent information, two storylines to watch, four players to keep an eye on and the seven things you need to know about Tennessee’s final game before SEC play begins next week.
Louisville falls to Lipscomb, 75-67
Louisville’s win streak was brief. Shooting struggles and untimely turnovers plagued the Cardinals again, as Lipscomb defeated UofL 75-67 at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening. The loss ends a two-game win streak for Louisville, which drops to 2-10 on the season. Lipscomb improves to 8-5 overall. Louisville...
