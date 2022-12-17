ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Channel Ten announces Peter Helliar's replacements on The Project after shock mass exodus of long-running stars including Lisa Wilkinson and Carrie Bickmore

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Channel 10 has announced Sam Taunton and Michael Hing will be replacing Peter Helliar on The Project.

The comedians will be joining Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Hamish Macdonald and Georgie Tunny on the panel.

Sam will appear on the program Monday to Thursday, while Michael will be joining Hamish and Georgia Friday and Sunday nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qUgA_0jmLF1SU00
Channel Ten has announced Peter Helliar's (pictured) replacements on The Project  

'It's a fresh cast and we are all looking forward to creating something new and energetic that I think people will really respond to,' Sam said.

Michael jokingly added: 'Honestly, I'm so thrilled to be joining Lisa, Pete and Carrie at The Project and look forward to getting to work with some of the biggest names in television! Wait, what?'

It follows speculation The Project may be getting ready to say goodbye to two more panellists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCIjq_0jmLF1SU00
Sam (right) will appear on the program Monday to Thursday, while Michael (left) will be joining Hamish and Georgia Friday and Sunday nights 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ga7rx_0jmLF1SU00

Last month, Channel 10 announced that Studio 10 co-host Sarah Harris is joining The Project to replace Carrie Bickmore.

In the official press release to confirm Sarah's spot on the show, two long-time panellists were notably absent.

Tommy Little and Steve Price didn't get a mention in the announcement, while Hamish Blake, Waleed Aly, and Georgie Tunny were all confirmed to return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TK8GW_0jmLF1SU00
Sam and Michael will be joining Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Hamish Macdonald and Georgie Tunny on the panel (all pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0022Ew_0jmLF1SU00
Tommy Little (pictured) and Steve Price's future on The Project remains unclear after the pair were noticeably absent from Channel 10's latest casting announcement 

The Project has been rocked by several high-profile exits in recent months.

Lisa Wilkinson announced last month she was quitting effective immediately, and long-time anchor Carrie confirmed her departure in October.

Embattled TV presenter Wilkinson, 62, made the shock admission at the end of an episode, leaving viewers stunned.

'I have decided it's time to reprioritise a few things in my life,' the TV veteran began alongside co-hosts Hamish Macdonald and The Bachelor's Laura Byrne.

'And after almost 15 years of the early alarm of breakfast TV, and now another five years here at The Project desk, I'm looking at how I want the coming years to play out both professionally and personally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmHjB_0jmLF1SU00
The Project has been rocked by several high-profile exits in recent months. Lisa Wilkinson announced last month she was quitting effective immediately

Peter also announced he was leaving The Project last month and explained he decided to quit following the departure of his co-host Carrie.

'Carrie, you recently said that you are glad you're leaving The Project while you still love it and I still love the show. I really do,' he explained.

'The Project means a lot to me. It's done amazing things for me. I interviewed Luke Skywalker once... and I look forward to see what the show is in the future.'

Meanwhile, Carrie has left Channel 10 altogether after finishing up last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DEPA_0jmLF1SU00
Long-time anchor Carrie confirmed her departure in October while Peter also announced he was leaving The Project last month and explained he decided to quit following the departure of his co-host Carrie

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

