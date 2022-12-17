Read full article on original website
kpic
Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain Causing Numerous Crashes In SW Oregon, As White City Sheriff’s Deputies Make Graffiti Arrests They Discover Concealed Guns and Drugs
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:57 AM DEC. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 12/19 – Annual Menorah Lighting on the Plaza in Ashland Heads to Grants Pass Tonight and Medford Tomorrow, Two Elderly Pedestrians Killed in Crash On Hwy 99 In Grants Pass
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:25 PM DEC. 18, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM...
KTVL
Extra enforcement expected along Highway 62 to prevent car accidents
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Holiday travel is here! Oregon State Police (OSP) says its Central Point Office, alongside the Medford Police Department (MPD) and Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), is having a Saturation Patrol on Dec. 23. The Saturation Patrol will happen between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. along...
KDRV
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
KTVL
Warming shelter identified for Grants Pass plus a potential mobile shower trailer
GRANTS PASS — If approved Grants Pass will have its first mobile shower trailer for the homeless population to use, making it the first public showering center in over three years. “I know I felt better after a shower this morning and I know how good it feels to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
Chronicle
Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon
Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
KTVL
Head-on crash kills 2 on Highway 199
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says two people died after a head-on crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County early Sunday morning. According to police, 22-year-old Karlee Ann Hawley of Grants Pass was driving the wrong way on Highway 199. Hawley's car crashed into another vehicle driven by Kai He, 51 of Kerby.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE and other agencies are at scene of structure fire in Montague Sunday
MONTAGUE, Calif. 2:03 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, along with the Yreka Fire Department and Montague Fire Department, are at the scene of a fully involved structure fire off of East Street in Montague on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that fire resources will still be on scene for...
theashlandchronicle.com
Petition And Invitation To Deny Approval Of A Monopine Telecommunication Tower At The Billings Ranch
Jackson County Development Services (JCDS) has received an AT&T application for a 150-foot cell-phone tower at the historic Billings Ranch, recently purchased by Thaddeus Gala and the Medella Bison Ranch. Neighbors residing or working within 175 feet (50 meters) of the proposed Monopine Telecommunication Tower (MTT) received notification from JCDS on December 5th, with an invitation to provided comments by December 19, 2022. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE. YOUR ATTENTION AND FORWARD ACTION ARE REQUESTED.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees
Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
KDRV
Jackson County Expo announces 2023 Rogue Music Fest
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Expo announced its plans for a summer music festival that will take place June 16-17, 2023. The Expo also announced that country music artist Eric Church will be Friday's headliner. The two-day, two-night festival will include nine artists that will all be announced...
KDRV
Two killed, one badly hurt after head on car crash on Highway 199
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized with serious injuries after a head on car crash west of Grants Pass on Highway 199. It happened on Sunday at 2:15 in the morning. A preliminary investigation from Oregon State Police reveals that a Toyota Prius, operated...
KDRV
White City shooting victim hospitalized, recovering while police investigate
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a weekend shooting victim is hospitalized in stable condition today. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating the shooting. JCSO says it occurred around 11:22pm Sunday near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point.
philomathnews.com
Five Warriors come home with top 3 finishes at Grants Pass wrestling meet
Philomath High freshman Riley Barrett took first place, seniors Ben Hernandez and Chase Ringwald settled for runner-up and junior Gradin Fairbanks placed third on Saturday at the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff. Wrestling at 126 pounds, Barrett opened with a pin in 1:22 over Glendale’s Juan Ramirez. In the quarterfinals, he...
Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts
(Salem, OR) – Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts. Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement, and will appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch. Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.
KDRV
Suspects' graffiti became cases that involve illegal guns and drugs
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today an incident that started as a graffiti complaint now involves illegal guns and drugs cases. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says it deputies made arrests in White City this month. It says they stem from graffiti vandalism complaints that ended with arrests for criminal mischief, probation violation, illegal handguns, and drugs.
kqennewsradio.com
REACTION TO HEARD RESIGNATION CONTINUES
Reaction continues to come in to State Senator Dallas Heard’s announcement that he is resigning from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. State Representative Christine Goodwin said, “Dallas Heard is a friend and colleague and I’ve appreciated the conversations we’ve had about serving in the Legislature”. Goodwin said, “He holds to his principled beliefs, despite the pressure to do otherwise. I understand the demands and stresses on family in doing the work of a Legislator and being away from home so much. It was a tough decision to retire his seat and I respect placing his young family as a priority in his life”.
