Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Blake Corum talks about if he will return to Michigan
Heading into Michigan‘s game against Illinois, running back Blake Corum was one of the odds-on favorites to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Unfortunately, Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime, and that injury eventually caused him to miss extended action, including pretty much all of the Wolverines’ game against Ohio State, and the entire Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. Because of that injury, there has been speculation that Corum could return to the Wolverines for his senior season.
Michigan C Hunter Dickinson trashes anyone who ever went to Michigan State
Oh boy. Here we go again. We already know that the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry has grown pretty nasty over the recent years, and Wolverines hoopster Hunter Dickinson just threw some more fuel on the fire. If you have followed along with Dickinson since he came to the Wolverines, you are well aware that fans of the maize and blue love him and that he is hated by pretty much everyone else. That’s because Dickinson is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it means saying something that will ruffle the feathers of another fan base. This is especially true when it comes to the Spartans.
Detroit Lions’ strength of schedule stat shows just how impressive they have been
Things certainly did not go as planned for the Detroit Lions early on in the 2022 season as they started off with a 1-6 record. During that stretch, the Lions played some solid competition, including games against the six playoff contenders (Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys, Seahawks, Patriots, and Dolphins). But as we know, since that 1-6 start, the Lions have gone 6-1 since then, and they are now right square in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. The fact that the Lions are 7-7 after playing a very difficult schedule is pretty darn impressive.
Detroit Lions soar in Week 16 NFL Power Rankings
Where do the Detroit Lions rank in the latest NFL Power rankings?8. Detroit Lions (7-7) After getting off to a 1-6 start to their 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have ranked among the bottom two teams in the NFL Power Rankings. Now, after flipping the script, the Lions have skyrocketed in just about every NFL Power Ranking list you can find. According to Bo Wulf of The Athletic, the Lions are now one of the Top 10 teams in the entire NFL. Folks, how high can this Lions team go?
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell refuses to ‘talk trash’ about a win
It was not pretty, but Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were able to go into the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon and walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. During the game, the Lions did not play as well as they’ve been playing as of late, but it was nice to pick up a win without playing their best football. On Monday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he refused to “talk trash” about winning a game in the NFL.
Initial Detroit Lions injury report for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions took care of business, though it wasn’t easy, on the road against the New York Jets. With the win, the Lions moved to 7-7 on the season and their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs now sit at about 40%. Up Next for the Lions is another road matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who are also in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Lions and Panthers will square off on Christmas Eve, which is this coming Saturday. The initial Detroit Lions injury report has been released.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 15 win over Jets
Following their Week 15 win over the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain very much alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost to the Packers in Week 15, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 15.
Detroit Lions FS Kerby Joseph finishes No. 1 in Pro Bowl voting
The fan voting session for the Pro Bowl Games has concluded, and Detroit Lions rookie Kerby Joseph has come out of nowhere to get the most fan votes for NFC free safeties! As you can see below, Joseph got 104,581 fan votes, which is the most out of any NFC free safety. Now, this does not mean Joseph has already been given a Pro Bowl Games slot, as the fan vote is only 1/3 of the puzzle. 1/3 also goes to the players and 1/3 goes to the coaches. We will find out on Wednesday if Joseph, or any other Lions, get into the first-ever Pro Bowl Games.
Will the Detroit Lions make the 2022 NFL Playoffs? We have the answer
Will the Detroit Lions make the 2022 NFL Playoffs? Can you believe that we are just five days away from Christmas and we are asking that question about the Lions? Well, thanks to the Lions winning six of their past seven games, that is the question that just about everybody is asking, both at the local level and at the national level. With just three games remaining, the Lions are currently 7-7, and if things go correctly for them in Week 16, they will control their own destiny!
Kerryon Johnson weighs in on Detroit Lions success
The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the top teams in the NFL, and one of their former running backs, Kerryon Johnson, is paying very close attention. On Sunday, the Lions went into the Meadowlands and found a way to get the job done as they walked away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Following the win, which moved the Lions to 7-7 on the season, Johnson took to Twitter to show that he still supports the team that drafted him.
Jared Goff says Detroit Lions are talking about playoffs
What did Jared Goff say about the Detroit Lions and the Playoffs?Jared Goff says Detroit Lions’ win over Jets is a sign of a really good team. When it comes to sports, whether it be at the professional level or the amateur level, you often hear coaches and players talking about the next game mentality, and not looking ahead toward the future. Well, on Tuesday, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff joined the crew on 97.1 the ticket and he admitted that the Lions have already talked about potentially making the NFL playoffs. That being said, Goff and the rest of the Lions are still focused on winning this week against the Carolina Panthers.
Detroit Lions: Video emerges of emotional moment following Brock Wright’s TD catch
If you happened to catch Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets, you saw a matchup that went right down to the final play. With the Lions trailing the Jets 17-13 late in the fourth quarter, tight end Brock Wright had his number called, and despite having a rough game up to that point, he came through by scoring what would end up being the game-winning touchdown to move the Lions to 7-7 on the season.
Dan Campbell gives unfortunate update on S DeShon Elliott
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions may have defeated the New York Jets to move to 7-7 on the season, but they lost starting safety DeShon Elliott when he was forced to leave the game win an injured shoulder. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said the team was still gathering information on Elliott’s injury. Just moments ago, Campbell spoke to reporters and he gave an unfortunate update regarding Elliott.
Dopey Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Detroit Lions
Aaron Rodgers just does not understand that his time of having success in the NFL is OVER!!! Yet, Rodgers continues to look dopey and cocky at the same time, and he did so again on Monday night as he threw a bit of shade at the Detroit Lions. Following their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers now sit at 6-8 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs are now at 8%, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Brad Holmes has a huge fan and his name is Dan Campbell
When Brad Holmes was hired by the Detroit Lions to be their next general manager, he made it very clear that he wanted to build the team with a focus on the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two drafts under his belt, and though it is still early, it sure looks like he is going to be able to do what he said he was going to do when he took over. One person who is extremely happy to have Holmes is Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, who joined the crew on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning.
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Way-Too-Early Prediction:
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: How Do the Lions and Panthers Matchup?The Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Way-Too-Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will hit the road and travel to Carolina for a Week 16 matchup against the Panthers. The Lions are coming in riding a three-game winning streak after a close win over the New York Jets, a game that the offense struggled a little bit, but the defense held the Jets offense at bay to secure the 20-17 victory. The Panthers come into this one after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 24-16. The Panthers currently sit at 5-9 and are one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South Division so this is a game they are coming in with something to play for against the Lions.
Detroit Lions re-sign WR Tom Kennedy
Last week, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived WR Tom Kennedy. Now, following a win over the New York Jets, the Lions have reportedly re-signed Kennedy to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. So far this season, Kennedy has played in seven games for the Lions, catching eight passes for 141 yards. In 20 career games with the Lions, he has 14 catches for 195 yards. He has not yet caught a touchdown pass in the NFL.
Jared Goff sets Detroit Lions record during win over Jets
After a 1-6 start to their 2022 season, the Detroit Lions are absolutely rolling, and a big reason why is the play of quarterback, Jared Goff. In fact, during his last eight games, Goff has completed 66.1% of his passes for 1700 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with just one interception. His quarterback rating during that time is a very solid 101.5. On Sunday, during the Lions’ 20-17 win over the New York Jets, Goff established a new franchise record.
Some quick-fire takeaways from the Detroit Lions HUGE win vs. Jets
What are some takeaways from the Detroit Lions win vs. Jets?Playing keep away is a good strategy if you put points on the boardThe Detroit Lions let Zach Wilson get too confident in the first half The Lions’ offensive line did not play well but did enoughThe Defensive front stood on their heads and delivered the win.
