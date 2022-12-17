Oh boy. Here we go again. We already know that the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry has grown pretty nasty over the recent years, and Wolverines hoopster Hunter Dickinson just threw some more fuel on the fire. If you have followed along with Dickinson since he came to the Wolverines, you are well aware that fans of the maize and blue love him and that he is hated by pretty much everyone else. That’s because Dickinson is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it means saying something that will ruffle the feathers of another fan base. This is especially true when it comes to the Spartans.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO