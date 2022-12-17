ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
DALLAS, TX
The Big Lead

The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief

Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season

This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
The Big Lead

Rex Ryan Rips Colts After Blowing 33-Point Lead: 'Absolutely Atrocious'

The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead yesterday to the Minnesota Vikings and set a new NFL record in the process for the biggest blown lead of all time. It was shocking to watch. Everything went right for the Colts and then everything went horrifically wrong. Rex Ryan was distraught about it on ESPN this morning and ripped into the franchise for what he labeled an absolutely embarrassing collapse. He also said that Jeff Saturday being a former coworker does not absolve him of criticism or blame. Rex Ryan went off on Jeff Saturday & the colts for giving up 33 points & losing to the Vikings ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/H22u8etGFW Yeah. Ryan's got the right of it. There is no shortage of ways to describe how bad this loss was. An effort of such catastrophic proportions falls on the shoulders of everybody but Saturday feels most at fault. The downsides of being the head honcho.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target

The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers’ Marcus Allen committed incredibly dumb penalty

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen committed quite possibly the dumbest penalty of the season during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers were trailing 21-7 late in the third quarter and had 3rd-and-17 at the Pittsburgh 39-yard line. Cam Heyward sacked Sam Darnold for a 10-yard loss, which pushed Carolina out of field goal range and set up 4th-and-27. The Panthers were going to punt, but they were awarded a first down when Allen was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans turned Ryan Tannehill checking in on the Titans from the medical tent into a hilarious meme

Early on during the Tennessee Titans’ matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, it looked like they were facing a worst-case scenario as they tried to lock in a playoff spot. When starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill tried to keep an early third down alive, he was wrapped up awkwardly in a way that twisted his ankle in the turf. While he would eventually be OK and come back into the game, Tannehill’s injury didn’t look great at first glance. He would be evaluated in the medical tent before having to be carted off.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Veteran quarterback could reportedly demand a trade

When the Green Bay Packers selected former Utah State Aggies star quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was clear that the team intended the college standout to one day become their starting quarterback following the departure or retirement of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But after three seasons, that still hasn’t happened. And it could lead to Love seeking a trade.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football

Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed... The post Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

CFB bowl best bets (Part 2): Holiday treats

The opening weekend of bowl season had mixed results when it came to wild swings in point spreads leading up to the various kickoffs. We saw money come in on UTSA (flipping the favorite) as it closed -3 against Troy, only to lose outright. On Saturday, after an original move...
COLORADO STATE

