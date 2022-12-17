Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go
This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
Former Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ends Brief Retirement
Former Bucs' wideout, Cole Beasley, has found a new home after coming out of retirement.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
3 Patriots to blame for the stupidest loss ever to the Raiders
These idiots cost the New England Patriots a winnable road game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. People make a lot of terrible decisions in Las Vegas, but at least the New England Patriots got to fly home on Sunday. It’s cool though, really. Many people leave Las Vegas a few...
Cowboys Asked T.Y. Hilton If He’d Be O.K. With Team Signing OBJ
Dallas wanted to make sure it wasn’t ruffling any feathers by continuing to pursue the coveted free agent.
So Much for Bitter Cold for Packers-Rams
It was supposed to be really cold for Monday night's Packers-Rams game at Lambeau Field. Here is the latest forecast.
The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief
Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season
This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Addresses Team Following AFC North Win Over Ravens
Kevin Stefanski addressed individual performances to the team following the 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Rex Ryan Rips Colts After Blowing 33-Point Lead: 'Absolutely Atrocious'
The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead yesterday to the Minnesota Vikings and set a new NFL record in the process for the biggest blown lead of all time. It was shocking to watch. Everything went right for the Colts and then everything went horrifically wrong. Rex Ryan was distraught about it on ESPN this morning and ripped into the franchise for what he labeled an absolutely embarrassing collapse. He also said that Jeff Saturday being a former coworker does not absolve him of criticism or blame. Rex Ryan went off on Jeff Saturday & the colts for giving up 33 points & losing to the Vikings ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/H22u8etGFW Yeah. Ryan's got the right of it. There is no shortage of ways to describe how bad this loss was. An effort of such catastrophic proportions falls on the shoulders of everybody but Saturday feels most at fault. The downsides of being the head honcho.
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC Playoff Race Before ‘MNF’
The Green Bay Packers will need to sweep their final four games and get some help to squeeze into the 2022 NFL playoffs.
BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on facing Chiefs: 'We've got a lot of work to do'
The Seattle Seahawks have backed themselves into quite a corner. After leading the NFC West with a 6-3 record earlier this season, Seattle has been in freefall mode ever since their bye week. The team has lost four of their last five games and sit on the outside of the playoff picture with a 7-7 record.
Steelers’ Marcus Allen committed incredibly dumb penalty
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen committed quite possibly the dumbest penalty of the season during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers were trailing 21-7 late in the third quarter and had 3rd-and-17 at the Pittsburgh 39-yard line. Cam Heyward sacked Sam Darnold for a 10-yard loss, which pushed Carolina out of field goal range and set up 4th-and-27. The Panthers were going to punt, but they were awarded a first down when Allen was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NFL fans turned Ryan Tannehill checking in on the Titans from the medical tent into a hilarious meme
Early on during the Tennessee Titans’ matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, it looked like they were facing a worst-case scenario as they tried to lock in a playoff spot. When starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill tried to keep an early third down alive, he was wrapped up awkwardly in a way that twisted his ankle in the turf. While he would eventually be OK and come back into the game, Tannehill’s injury didn’t look great at first glance. He would be evaluated in the medical tent before having to be carted off.
Commanders DE Chase Young In 'Good Place,' But OUT vs. Giants?
Chase Young's long-awaited debut for the Washington Commanders will have to wait at least another week. He won't play tonight against the New York Giants.
thecomeback.com
Veteran quarterback could reportedly demand a trade
When the Green Bay Packers selected former Utah State Aggies star quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was clear that the team intended the college standout to one day become their starting quarterback following the departure or retirement of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But after three seasons, that still hasn’t happened. And it could lead to Love seeking a trade.
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed... The post Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
theScore
CFB bowl best bets (Part 2): Holiday treats
The opening weekend of bowl season had mixed results when it came to wild swings in point spreads leading up to the various kickoffs. We saw money come in on UTSA (flipping the favorite) as it closed -3 against Troy, only to lose outright. On Saturday, after an original move...
NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Eagles remain No. 1, Cowboys and Jets fall
The latest NFL power rankings are out after a roller-coaster Week 15 that saw a few upsets and plenty of
