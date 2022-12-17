ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Moore has 13 as Georgia Southern defeats Campbell 54-53

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tai Strickland scored with 1.8 seconds left and Tyren Moore scored 13 points as Georgia Southern beat Campbell 54-53 on Saturday.

Moore was 5 of 15 shooting (3 for 10 from distance) for the Eagles (7-5). Jalen Finch scored 12 points and added four steals. Andrei Savrasov recorded nine points and was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance).

Joshua Lusane led the Fighting Camels (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Anthony Dell’Orso added 14 points and two steals for Campbell. Gediminas Mokseckas also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

