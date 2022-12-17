ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee State takes down Bryan 99-78

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dedric Boyd had 29 points in Tennessee State’s 99-78 win against Bryan on Saturday.

Boyd shot 10 for 19, including 9 for 18 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (7-5). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 21 points and added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Christian Brown recorded 16 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Ian Johnson finished with 28 points and two steals for the Lions (0-1). Noah Mulaski added 26 points, five assists and two steals for Bryan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

