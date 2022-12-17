ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local groups gather to give gifts to more than 200 children

By Garrett Behanna
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvAio_0jmLCoK500

Local groups gather to give gifts to more than 200 children 00:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some local groups gave presents to more than 200 kids.

Friday night was the distribution event and celebration for the non-profit Tree of Hope annual holiday gift giveaway.

The collected toys will go to families with children who have lost a parent or loved one to violence.

"I have so many parents that call me all during the year but especially at this time of year. They don't have the money to buy toys, so this is our way of making sure those kids have a Christmas just like everyone else," Adrienne Young said. Young serves as the Executive Director for Tree of Hope.

The greater Pittsburgh area Mad Dads, a group that aims to serve as father figures in the community, were also there to show their support.

This program has been serving the community for over 20 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local high school student coordinates donation of 3,000 socks to Light of Life Rescue Mission

PITTSBURGH — Light of Life Rescue Mission in Pittsburgh got a donation of 3,000 socks today thanks to the help of a local high school student. Eden Christian Academy junior Carter Cropper learned that socks are one of the most requested items at homeless shelters, so he contacted sock manufacturers and coordinated the delivery through The Odd Sock,a nonprofit organization from North Carolina.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hair Peace Survivor's Christmas Celebration held at Le Mont

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A beautiful end of the year holiday celebration for local cancer survivors was held at Le Mont in Pittsburgh on Sunday.The event was organized by Hair Peace Charities, which helps with financial aid for women with any kind of cancer in Western Pennsylvania to afford a wig.Hair Peace also offers cancer fighting information, encouragement, and faith with support groups.For more information or to help support the cause, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Dream

Looking for your dream cat? Then Dream is the one for you! She loves chin scratches and will shower you with affection in return. Dream enjoys her alone time, but will come out to play and socialize when she is ready. This friendly 2-year-old girl likes to nudge, bunt and gaze into your eyes. A wiggly shoestring or a feather toy will bring out her playful side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police deliver presents to students at the Sunrise School in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - For dozens of students at Sunrise School in Monroeville, Christmas came early. It wasn't Santa and his reindeer delivering the gifts, but "Presents from Police" throughout Allegheny County. They turned the classroom into the North Pole on Monday morning. Tables were overloaded with toys from books to balls to games and dolls, so students could pick two gifts."It's so joyful," said Maria Korn, the social worker at Sunrise School. "You can see them. They're just having a great time. They love this. They really look forward to it. We do a lot of fun things here...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Verticals Community Learning Center giving local students more opportunities | Helping the Helpers

William James, a Brownsville native and former NFL player, returned to his hometown and opened the center in May 2021. He heads both Verticals and its sibling nonprofit, Team Humanity, to provide educational opportunities for local students they might not receive at school. The post Verticals Community Learning Center giving local students more opportunities | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
BROWNSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jack and Jill Presentation Ball honors academic, athletic, and extracurricular achievements

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday night was a celebration of the achievements of local teenagers at the Jack And Jill Presentation Ball at the Omni Wiliam Penn Hotel. It's a signature fundraising event for the Pittsburgh chapter of Jack and Jill of America - an African-American mothers' organization. It also benefits the Josh Gibson Foundation. The ball honors the academic, athletic, and extracurricular accomplishments of junior and senior high school students across Pittsburgh. It also gives those teenagers a chance to celebrate their hard work in full regal attire. "These kids have been so diligent, they have been doing this all year, we have such an amazing group of 16 presentees, which is one of the largest groups we've had in a very long time," said Marsha Johnson-Wade. "And they love each other, they consider themselves brothers and sisters, so we're just over the moon that they connected so well."The Pittsburgh chapter has been hosting the ball since 1982 and you can learn more about the foundation on their website at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN

The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Animal welfare organizations issue stern warning ahead of punishing winter temperatures

PITTSBURGH — As subfreezing temperatures draw closer, two organizations offer strong advice to pet owners, especially those with dogs who frequently stay outdoors. "When we're talking about below-freezing temperatures, the American Veterinary Association recommends having those animals inside," said Erin Cassidy, with Heal Animal Rescue. "It's a painful way to suffer."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: December 20, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsChristmas On CarsonNemacolinDr. LoriDr. Lori's YouTube PageHeinz History Center Elf YourselfNickelodeon NickmasCanine Companions For IndependencePittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver crashes into home in Pittsburgh, nearly missing children inside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A family is trying to pick up the pieces after the driver of an SUV slammed into their home over the weekend. Joshua Winkler and his family lost everything they had for Christmas. The driver crashed into their living room and was just feet away from Winkler's children and their friends.  "I thought the house exploded. I didn't know what was going on. I made it about two steps down before I realized what was happening. I started yelling for the kids because it was so dark," Winkler said.  Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, the SUV driver...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Allegheny County organizations awarded $27 million for community safety initiatives

PITTSBURGH – The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency recently awarded more than $27 million to local law enforcement agencies, nonprofits and other community safety-focused organizations throughout the region, the state House Allegheny County Democratic Delegation. “These investments will play a fundamental role in reducing crime across Allegheny County,”...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Educators and parents worried about construction risk in front of Wilkinsburg school

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Parents and educators are concerned in Wilkinsburg over what they say is a very poorly-managed construction site right in front of a school. The site, run by a subcontractor from People's Gas, is near the Pittsburgh Urban Christian School at the intersection of Center and South in Wilkinsburg. They're concerned about holes in the sidewalk that children could fall into and ultimately get hurt. School administrators have said it interferes with the kids getting in and out of the school. They added that it's been going on for more than a month.  "It's unsafe in certain parts of the sidewalk because I'm uncomfortable as an adult walking in parts of [it] right in front of our main entrance, because it's only plywood and there's no steel or metal, and there are some holes that are large enough for my children's feet to possibly go through," explained Rolonda Stephens-Stewart, the Assistant Education Director of the school. We've reached out to People's Gas and they said a supervisor was on-site to check it out. They said the construction is expected to be finished by the middle of next week. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pediatrician says lack of COVID restrictions and low immunity is leading to more sick kids

HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools are facing one of the worst flu seasons in years.After avoiding major flu outbreaks for two years, they're now seeing the virus spread early and fast with COVID restrictions gone and student immunity low.Some districts are going as far as moving to remote learning to minimize the spread of the virus among students, teachers and staff.Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County has moved to remote instruction this week. The superintendent said via email to KDKA-TV that 20 students left throughout the day on Thursday with symptoms similar to stomach flu. On Friday, about 130 were absent and...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy