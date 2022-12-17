Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
There’s a Golden Girls Murder Mystery and YOU Can Help Solve It
One of my favorite episodes of The Golden Girls of all-time is the one where Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose attend a murder mystery weekend. There are some absolutely hilarious one-liners in that episode and the premise of it is inspired. Here's one of my favorite scenes from that particular...
Very Vinyl Holiday: Win a Copy of Your Favorite Record
What's better than spending the holidays with the ones you love?. Spending the holidays listening to your favorite tunes!. We want to hook you up with a copy of your fave on vinyl. You could spin it to your heart's desire in 2023--or, if you're feeling especially generous, gift it to your bestie.
Henry Cavill Announces He’s Done as Superman (Again)
You will not believe a man can fly. At least if that man is Henry Cavill. Man, what a difference two months make. In late October, Cavill made a surprise return as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. A few days, Cavill posted a video on his Instagram account with a very clear message: “I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman.”
When Should You Go to the Bathroom During ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
NOTE: If you’re reading this we assume you a) haven’t seen Avatar: The Way of Water yet and b) you have a small bladder. (We can relate.) So we’re not going to spoil the movie in this piece. It contains only the minimal essential info you need to make an informed decision about when to make a dash for the restroom.
Illinios Baby’s Snuggle Choice Is Hilarious [WATCH]
Babies love to snuggle. It's so cute when they snuggle with a stuffed animal or a blanket when they are upset or sleepy. When my kids were babies I made them Silkies. I would hand-sew two pieces of satin together into a pillow shape, no padding though, and my two older kids loved it. My daughter had a purple one and my middle son had a blue one.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0