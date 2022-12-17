Read full article on original website
supplychain247.com
New executive management board at Siemens Logistics
Siemens Logistics GmbH has announced that effective January 1, 2023, Michael Schneider will become the new CEO of the company. In this role, he will take over the former area of responsibility of his predecessor Michael Reichle, who will be assuming a new management position within the Siemens Group at the same time.
supplychain247.com
Lower demand and volumes drive down FedEx fiscal second quarter earnings
Still faced with what it described as continued demand weakness, fiscal second quarter earnings for Memphis-based freight transportation and logistics services bellwether FedEx resulted in annual declines for both revenue and net income. Quarterly revenue—at $22.8 billion—was off 3% annually, and net income—at $788 million—fell 25%. Operating income—at $1.176 billion—was...
