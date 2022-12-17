Read full article on original website
New York Post
Rangers’ Filip Chytil hasn’t gotten over ‘cheap hit’ by Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty
PITTSBURGH — Filip Chytil skated in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday night despite missing a majority of the previous game, but the Czech center still took issue with the hit from Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty that prompted his early exit on Sunday. “I didn’t have the puck for maybe two seconds, that was I think a cheap hit,” Chytil told The Post after the Rangers’ morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. “I don’t know. Maybe somebody don’t agree with me, some do. But for me, that wasn’t a good play. I think there [should’ve] been a...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
NHL
Hagel and Paul carving out effective roles in Tampa Bay's top-six
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been getting top-six production for several years from big names up front like Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn. But a top six isn't complete with just four players, and the other members of this year's top two lines have played an instrumental role in Tampa Bay's success this season. Both acquired at last year's trade deadline, Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul have fit in seamlessly with the Bolts, providing value at both ends of the ice and living up to, if not exceeding, expectations set for them heading into the season.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - OTT @ WPG
Rittich gets the call, Heinola draws in, and more!. A non-COVID illness has Connor Hellebuyck not taking part of the tonight's game for the Jets, so David Rittich will get his second consecutive start in goal. Rittich played his best game as a Jet on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken, with his team playing their second game in as many nights. Rittich made 31 saves on 34 shots and held the Jets in the game especially in the third when Seattle made a big push.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SHARKS
FLAMES (14-12-6) vs. SHARKS (10-17-6) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (28) Goals - Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (11) Sharks:. Points - Erik Karlsson (41) Goals...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Bruins Assign Craig Smith to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 20, that the team has assigned forward Craig Smith to Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in San Jose. The Flames start their four-game road trip in San Jose, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center. As per the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jonathan Huberdeau...
NHL
Detroit completes three-team trade with Florida and Anaheim
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers in exchange for right wing Givani Smith and subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Danny O'Regan. O'Regan, 28, has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the American Hockey...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Can You Dig It?
Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann plays hero role with game-winner in 3-2 victory after Kraken fall behind twice. Philipp Grubauer makes big stops to keep game close. The Kraken dug an early hole for themselves Sunday night, giving up a goal mid-first period and finishing the opening period down 1-0. But then Seattle dug right back, tying the game at 1-1 and then again at 2-2 before Seattle's leading goal scorer, Jared McCann, gathered a loose puck with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period, deploying his signature quick-release shot to beat Winnipeg goalie David Rittich to make it a 3-2 final.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 400 AND COUNTING
What was talked about at Monday's practice in San Jose. "When it's even, the 100 (game milestone) is the one you keep track of, and then the next milestone is a little more special is probably 500 for a goalie. But I don't really look at games played - just try to improve and try to get better every day. I feel like it wasn't too long ago I played my first one and now we're here 400 later, it's quite a bit of hockey. But I've got a lot of hockey left in the tank."
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 19.12.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The defenceman has missed three games due to injury. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. an hour ago. Flames defenceman Chris Tanev has been activated from the Injured...
NHL
THE TRUE WARRIOR
Hockey players are widely known for their toughness. We're rarely aware of any injury or ailment they're playing through on any given night. But maybe one of the toughest moments at the Scotiabank Saddledome this year came from someone other than a member of the Flames. Nov. 12, 2022. Hockey...
NHL
NHL Network announces exclusive United States coverage at World Juniors
Panel also on site for Winter Classic in Boston on Jan. 2. NHL Network today announced it will serve as the exclusive U.S. TV home of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for the 15th consecutive year. Live game telecasts, plus comprehensive analysis, highlights, and interviews from Halifax and Moncton, NS, Canada will air throughout NHL Network's programming.
NHL
Ready for his shot: Riley Tufte to make season debut against Jackets
The 24-year-old forward has patiently earned his spot in the game against Columbus. Riley Tufte has earned this game tonight. The 24-year-old forward was sent down to the minors after training camp, and the scouting report was not particularly promising at the time. However, he worked his way through the AHL and was called up for depth to start this five-game road trip.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 19.12.22
SAN JOSE - The Flames hit the ice at the SAP Center on Monday, prepping for their upcoming match-up against the Sharks. Calgary is coming off of a 5-2 win in San Jose on Sunday night, with Elias Lindholm striking twice and Jacob Markstrom making 24 saves in the victory. Lindholm's pair of goals made history, coming 35 seconds apart - the fastest to open a period by one player in Flames history, and the eighth-fastest in NHL history.
NHL
Nick Suzuki shares special moment with his former teachers
MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki had some special fans in town when the Habs paid a visit to the Ottawa Senators last week. The Habs captain's kindergarten and elementary school teachers attended the team's first regular season matchup against their Atlantic Division rivals. Jane Hadden was Suzuki's kindergarten teacher while her...
NHL
Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Givani Smith from Detroit Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Michael Del Zotto. Smith will report to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Smith, 24, skated in two games...
NHL
Devils Hit the Road | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey practices Monday afternoon at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center before flying to Raleigh, North Carolina. The team begins a quick two-game, back-to-back road swing to Carolina and Florida. Check below for the latest news, updates and snippets from the Devils' practice!. Blackwood's Back All...
NHL
Blue Jackets celebrate Hanukkah, energetic Rabbi pumps up crowd
Rabbi Kaltman addresses fans on second night of holiday in his own unique way. The Columbus Blue Jackets may want to save Rabbi Areyah Kaltman's number for their next big game. The team celebrated the second night of Hanukkah at Nationwide Arena on Monday and the esteemed Rabbi was pumped...
