Robert Johnson
Robert “Bob” Johnson, 91, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, on the evening of Dec. 8, 2022. Bob was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on Aug. 23, 1931 and lived there until he joined the U.S. Army in 1952. After his honorable discharge...
Verna E. Black
Verna Elizabeth Lorentzen Black, age 99, of Edgecomb, Maine quietly passed away on Dec. 16, 2022. Up until a few months ago, Verna had enjoyed reasonably good mobility and health. Verna was born in Freeport, Maine on Aug. 26, 1923, the only daughter of William Lorentzen, a Danish immigrant, and...
‘Joy’ comes to Miles Memorial Hospital
From Dec. 3 to March 3, 2023 an art exhibit named “Joy” will be show at Miles Memorial Hospital, 35 Miles St., Damariscotta by native Maine artist Cheryl Young. Young loves animals, and this is her expression of the delight and pleasure they bring. She uses colored pencils, sometimes combined with pen and ink or gouache, to bring animal drawings to life and to show intricate detailing.
Chris Sproul
Chris Sproul passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, just two weeks before her 86th birthday. Born Dec. 23, 1936 to Alton and Lotta Hills Dickinson, she lived her entire life in Boothbay, graduating from Boothbay Harbor High School in 1955. She married Jim Sproul in 1956 and together they raised their children, Mike and Jackie.
No stamps at some post offices in Maine
Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
Boothbay Maine’s ‘Gardens Aglow’ Named One of The Best in The United States
If you live in Maine and you haven't piled the family in the car and headed to the quaint coastal town of Boothbay to see the gorgeous lights display known as 'Gardens Aglow', do you really live in Maine. Some would argue definitely not. Gardens Aglow, which is back to...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
In opinion piece, Maine communities accused of doing too little to combat homelessness
Winter has arrived in Maine at the same time that federal pandemic rental assistance is coming to an end for thousands of Mainers. The situation has highlighted the growing numbers of families across the state without a permanent home — and the limited options available to help them. Over...
Peter N. Johansson
Peter Nils Johansson, 59, of Birch Point Road, Wiscasset died Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Morristown, New Jersey on March 25, 1963, a son of Walter N. and Nancy (Brown) Johansson. Peter graduated from Lincoln Academy and entered the U.S. Army, serving in Colorado and...
Plowing vote passes
Alna special town meeting voters at the fire station Dec. 15 approved funding for the new one-year plowing pact, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said. No one voted against it, and voter check-in took longer than the vote, Pentaleri said. Selectmen recently picked contractor Mike Jewett of Whitefield after Holbrook Excavating of Woolwich pulled out on year three of its pact.
Ric Tyler Pans Mainestream Media for Ignoring Damariscotta School Scandal
Ric Tyler, host of WVOM Gorge Hale and Ric Tyler Show, questioned Maine’s legacy and corporate media outlets Tuesday morning over their decision to avoid covering the growing scandal in Damariscotta. Last week, parent Amber Lavigne revealed that the Great Salt Bay Community School (AOS 93) had secretly begun...
Garden Club of Wiscasset talks houseplants Jan. 5
The next meeting of the Garden Club of Wiscasset is on Jan. 5, in Fellowship Hall of First Congregational Church, 28 High St, Wiscasset. There is a short business meeting at 12:30 p.m., followed by our monthly program at 1 p.m. Laura Tibbetts will delve into “Houseplants to Love and...
Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer
Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
Maine teen launches online bakery with help from her mother
PORTLAND, Maine — Lila Happel and her mom, Margaret Logan, have always loved to bake. The pair decided to take that love to the next level in December 2021 when they launched Lila Bean Bakery. The online bakery features an array of tasty treats like holiday-themed sugar cookies, croquembouche, and even wedding cakes.
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
This Historic Maine Hotel Underwent A Massive Facelift Making Way For A Beautiful Boutique Property
When Gerard Kiladjian’s Principal Hospitality purchased the property in Brunswick, Maine formerly known as The Daniel and Captain Daniel Stone Inn back in 2020, he had a vision of transforming the historic property into a boutique hotel. Then COVID hit. After extensive renovation and some unexpected delays due to...
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
Dec. 20 update: Midcoast adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
