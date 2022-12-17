ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolwich, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Robert Johnson

Robert “Bob” Johnson, 91, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, on the evening of Dec. 8, 2022. Bob was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on Aug. 23, 1931 and lived there until he joined the U.S. Army in 1952. After his honorable discharge...
ROCKPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Verna E. Black

Verna Elizabeth Lorentzen Black, age 99, of Edgecomb, Maine quietly passed away on Dec. 16, 2022. Up until a few months ago, Verna had enjoyed reasonably good mobility and health. Verna was born in Freeport, Maine on Aug. 26, 1923, the only daughter of William Lorentzen, a Danish immigrant, and...
EDGECOMB, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Joy’ comes to Miles Memorial Hospital

From Dec. 3 to March 3, 2023 an art exhibit named “Joy” will be show at Miles Memorial Hospital, 35 Miles St., Damariscotta by native Maine artist Cheryl Young. Young loves animals, and this is her expression of the delight and pleasure they bring. She uses colored pencils, sometimes combined with pen and ink or gouache, to bring animal drawings to life and to show intricate detailing.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Chris Sproul

Chris Sproul passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, just two weeks before her 86th birthday. Born Dec. 23, 1936 to Alton and Lotta Hills Dickinson, she lived her entire life in Boothbay, graduating from Boothbay Harbor High School in 1955. She married Jim Sproul in 1956 and together they raised their children, Mike and Jackie.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WMTW

No stamps at some post offices in Maine

Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Peter N. Johansson

Peter Nils Johansson, 59, of Birch Point Road, Wiscasset died Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Morristown, New Jersey on March 25, 1963, a son of Walter N. and Nancy (Brown) Johansson. Peter graduated from Lincoln Academy and entered the U.S. Army, serving in Colorado and...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Plowing vote passes

Alna special town meeting voters at the fire station Dec. 15 approved funding for the new one-year plowing pact, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said. No one voted against it, and voter check-in took longer than the vote, Pentaleri said. Selectmen recently picked contractor Mike Jewett of Whitefield after Holbrook Excavating of Woolwich pulled out on year three of its pact.
ALNA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Garden Club of Wiscasset talks houseplants Jan. 5

The next meeting of the Garden Club of Wiscasset is on Jan. 5, in Fellowship Hall of First Congregational Church, 28 High St, Wiscasset. There is a short business meeting at 12:30 p.m., followed by our monthly program at 1 p.m. Laura Tibbetts will delve into “Houseplants to Love and...
WISCASSET, ME
WMTW

Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
MAINE STATE
high-profile.com

Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer

Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow

Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Dec. 20 update: Midcoast adds 23 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

