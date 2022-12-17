We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hailey Bieber started off her brand-new YouTube series, “What’s in My kitchen?,” wanting to clear the air. “Yes, we actually are in my real kitchen, in my real house; this is not a set,” she says as her cameraperson pans to the nearby living room to prove it. In the inaugural episode, the model, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed foodie reveals two of her go-to breakfast recipes (one for days when she’s running out the door; another for when she’s got time to spare). Over the course of the almost-11-minute-long video, we got a good look at her modern black and marble kitchen—and all the chef-approved cookware and chic tools she keeps on hand. Read on for five items we spotted in her space.

13 HOURS AGO