Maine State

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Chris Sproul

Chris Sproul passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, just two weeks before her 86th birthday. Born Dec. 23, 1936 to Alton and Lotta Hills Dickinson, she lived her entire life in Boothbay, graduating from Boothbay Harbor High School in 1955. She married Jim Sproul in 1956 and together they raised their children, Mike and Jackie.
BOOTHBAY, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

‘Christmas Greetings From Aroostook’ on Maine PBS

“Christmas Greetings From Aroostook” will be shown for the 15th year on Maine PBS. Brenda Jepson of Crown of Maine Productions said, “Who knew when we made this half hour Christmas show that it would remain so popular?”. This year it will be shown on Christmas Eve (Saturday,...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Justin Edelstein named Maine Water Company controller

Maine Water Company has announced that Justin Edelstein has been hired as the company’s controller to join the finance and accounting team. He will succeed Greg Leighton, the company’s current controller, who has announced he plans to retire in April of 2023 after 35 years of service. “Justin...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
MAINE STATE
hotradiomaine.com

(Winners) Secret Santa Gives Away Thousands To Mainers

Hot Radio Maine’s Secret Santa spent the season putting THOUSANDS of DOLLARS in Mainers pockets. It’s been another great Secret Santa season. Thanks to everyone that participated, winners and losers, and everyone that played along at home, in the car, at work, etc. We can’t wait until next year!!
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It

There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

No stamps at some post offices in Maine

Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Drew Gattine stepping down as Maine Democratic Party Chair

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Democratic Party Chair Drew Gattine said he will not seek another term as party chair. Gattine says whoever takes the reins next year will have a great opportunity. He was elected chair last year after serving four terms in the Maine House and being termed...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
HAMPTON, NH
WMTW

Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years

My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
MAINE STATE

