ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators Suffer Blowout Loss to Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl, 30-3

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZ9IS_0jmLAcnn00

The Florida Gators suffered a blowout loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The final contest of the Gators 2022 season has ended with Florida being battered by Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, 30-3, to finish the year with their seventh loss.

The loss finalized Florida's second losing season in a row, the first time UF has compiled such a streak since 1978-79.

After trailing 10-0 at halftime , the Gators retook the playing field with the necessity to get a stop in hopes of remaining in the contest. With little signs of offensive competency, limiting the Beavers scoring was Florida's only hope to emerge victorious.

However, that didn't happen.

The half opened with the Beavers receiving the kick after winning the coin toss and deferring their option to take the ball to the second half. They earned favorable field position as the Gators were forced to kick from their own 20-yard line after a personal foul call on UF to end the half.

Driving down the field on a ten-play, 64-yard drive — sustained by multiple Florida penalties — the Beavers began to impose their will on Florida. Ben Gulbranson found Silas Bolden to go up 17-0.

The Gators failed to answer on the ensuing drive, going three and out for the fourth time on the day — and had Jeremy Crawshaw's punt blocked and recovered at the UF seven-yard line.

The Beavers converted the short field into another score. Gulbranson took it in himself for a seven-yard touchdown scamper. Oregon State missed the extra point but still held a 23-0 lead at that point. He finished 12-for-19, 165 yards and one touchdown through the air and added 15 yards and a score on the ground.

From there, the Gators' defense was gashed at an efficient rate both through the air and on the ground by the Beavers. Oregon State added another six points to begin the fourth quarter with a two-yard touchdown off a pitch by running back Jam Griffin .

The Jack Miller III -led offense failed to mount any production until a 30-0 deficit staring them in the face. After 93 yards in the first quarter, the Gators combined for just seven total yards in the second and third periods.

In the fourth, Florida pushed deep into Oregon State territory after a 28-yard pass to Ricky Pearsall and a pass interference call jumpstarted the drive. But, despite the promise, the Gators failed to take advantage. On 4th and two at the OSU 20, Montrell Johnson was stuffed in the backfield for a loss of three.

They eventually got on the board with under a minute remaining as Adam Mihalek knocked through a 40-yard field goal, but failed to cross the plane for a touchdown on the day.

Not only did Miller struggle to find success through the air, outside of a few big plays, but the rushing game — a part of the unit that was expected to shoulder a major portion of the workload — struggled to find its footing. The unit combined for just 39 total yards on 33 attempts. Miller finished 13-for-22 for 180 yards in his first career start.

In the end, Florida's mass exodus to end the season and altered starting lineup proved harmful — as expected — as it fell to the Oregon State Beavers by 27 points.

The Gators finish at 6-7 for the second straight year.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Transfer portal and NIL deals shaking up college football in Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Outside of bowl games, NFL draft decisions and recruit commitments, the transfer portal has become the new college football focus at this time of year. With players able to make money off their name, image and likeness, schools large and small feel the shakeup every year, including Summit High grad Ben Graziani and his Southern Oregon Raiders.
EUGENE, OR
The Comeback

Paul Finebaum calls Florida’s season a ‘disaster’

Despite having one of the biggest victories of the season this weekend, defeating Pac-12 champion Utah Utes, the Florida Gators season turned out to be a disappointment to many, including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “I thought it was a disaster,” Finebaum said. “I say that because there has been an expectation that Florida got the best Read more... The post Paul Finebaum calls Florida’s season a ‘disaster’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light

One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support

EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
EUGENE, OR
wuft.org

Paying the price: GRU customers question why their bills are so high

Watch above: Lisa Jordan, 54, talks about how her $2,000 Gainesville Regional Utilities bills have affected her business, Nature’s Pet Day Spa, off of West Newberry Road in northwest Gainesville. (Lauren Witte/WUFT News) Hayley Shea is a lifelong Gainesville resident who’s considering moving to another state. Why? Because her...
GAINESVILLE, FL
beachconnection.net

Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
NEWPORT, OR
hh-today.com

Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze

Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
CORVALLIS, OR
WCTV

I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy