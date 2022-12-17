ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

BWHL “Game Of The Night” Boys Basketball – Port Huron Northern vs. Port Huron High School

By Blue Water Healthy Living
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to...
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Local Nonprofit Breathes New Life Into Historic Blue Bird Inn

The modest one-story building at 5021 Tireman Ave. was prime real estate when Alabama migrant William Dubois purchased it in 1937 with wages he’d saved up working on the line at Ford Motor Co. Situated in a vibrant Black neighborhood known as Detroit’s Old Westside, it was the perfect place to open his humble neighborhood […] The post Local Nonprofit Breathes New Life Into Historic Blue Bird Inn appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Marine City notables share Christmas memories

Memorable Christmas stories are always fun to share. No matter the age or the passage of time, most everyone has a special Christmas memory and so Blue Water Healthy Living asked some local notables to share their stories. Yes, it was a tad disappointing, to have only two of a...
MARINE CITY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Vandals target Eastpointe pregnancy clinic, board member home

Pregnancy Aid Detroit, a clinic in Eastpointe, was the victim of vandalism early Saturday morning, along with a board member's home in Grosse Pointe Woods. The attackers spray-painted abortion-rights messages on the buildings and broke windows on the board member's home, the nonprofit group said. This attack is similar to other incidents that have occurred in Michigan and across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and may be connected...
EASTPOINTE, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Over $40k of meth found in Port Huron home

A 34-year-old Port Huron man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail after the county’s drug task force found more than $40,000 worth in methamphetamine while searching his home. The search happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 13 in the 1200 block of Port Huron’s 9th Street,...
PORT HURON, MI
FlurrySports

Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas

The brand-new Lions did it again! After starting the year 1-6, the Detroit Lions have flipped the script, going 6-1 since then, revitalizing the chances Lions make the playoffs. Let's discuss the Detroit Lions' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule, playoff scenarios and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver killed in shooting on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT -- Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night on westbound I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads. MSP was contacted after the Detroit Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Cadieux and Merlin around 10:25 p.m. When DPD arrived, they discovered the driver...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy