BWHL “Game Of The Night” Boys Basketball – Port Huron Northern vs. Port Huron High School

Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
Michigan has the 3rd best holiday historic home tour in US just behind Graceland
ROCHESTER, MI - A Michigan historic home is saying thank you, thank you very much to a new list by USA Today naming its historic holiday home tour the third best in the country behind Graceland, which comes in at number one. Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Jimmy Kimmel’s 2022 Clip of The Year is Michigan’s train wreck Giant Slide
DETROIT - It’s perhaps the most ride at your own risk attraction in the country and the video of its reopening was such a train wreck, it has been named the 2022 Clip of The Year by Jimmy Kimmel. When Michigan’s famous Belle Isle Giant Slide reopened this past...
WILX-TV
Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to...
Intense winter storm set to strike Metro Detroit just before Christmas — What to expect
The National Weather Service is warning of a “rapidly intensifying winter storm” will bring accumulating snowfall, strong wind gusts, and bitter cold to Southeast Michigan just ahead of the Christmas weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
Local Nonprofit Breathes New Life Into Historic Blue Bird Inn
The modest one-story building at 5021 Tireman Ave. was prime real estate when Alabama migrant William Dubois purchased it in 1937 with wages he’d saved up working on the line at Ford Motor Co. Situated in a vibrant Black neighborhood known as Detroit’s Old Westside, it was the perfect place to open his humble neighborhood […] The post Local Nonprofit Breathes New Life Into Historic Blue Bird Inn appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game
A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City notables share Christmas memories
Memorable Christmas stories are always fun to share. No matter the age or the passage of time, most everyone has a special Christmas memory and so Blue Water Healthy Living asked some local notables to share their stories. Yes, it was a tad disappointing, to have only two of a...
As snow falls on Sunday in Metro Detroit, a snow storm later in the week 'could really mess things up' for Christmas travelers
Sunday marks one week until Christmas, and with snow falling across Metro Detroit Sunday morning, many are wondering whether we’ll see a “White Christmas” in the area this year.
fox2detroit.com
1 shot at Faurecia Plant • suspect shoots self before police arrest • attempted carjacker shot by car owner
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One employee was shot and killed at Faurecia Plant in Highland Park on Wednesday, the boyfriend of a murdered woman shot himself before police could arrest him in Detroit, and a man got shot while trying to carjack the owner of a Dodge Charger Hellcat: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Vandals target Eastpointe pregnancy clinic, board member home
Pregnancy Aid Detroit, a clinic in Eastpointe, was the victim of vandalism early Saturday morning, along with a board member's home in Grosse Pointe Woods. The attackers spray-painted abortion-rights messages on the buildings and broke windows on the board member's home, the nonprofit group said. This attack is similar to other incidents that have occurred in Michigan and across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and may be connected...
fox2detroit.com
Federal agents bust gang members during early morning Detroit raids
Several dangerous gang members are off the streets after federal agents served five raids in Detroit. FOX 2 was there when they set off the flashbang and broke down a door to arrest a suspect.
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Over $40k of meth found in Port Huron home
A 34-year-old Port Huron man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail after the county’s drug task force found more than $40,000 worth in methamphetamine while searching his home. The search happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 13 in the 1200 block of Port Huron’s 9th Street,...
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas
The brand-new Lions did it again! After starting the year 1-6, the Detroit Lions have flipped the script, going 6-1 since then, revitalizing the chances Lions make the playoffs. Let's discuss the Detroit Lions' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule, playoff scenarios and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
Driver killed in shooting on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT -- Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night on westbound I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads. MSP was contacted after the Detroit Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Cadieux and Merlin around 10:25 p.m. When DPD arrived, they discovered the driver...
Porch pirates strike twice at same Detroit home, police asking for help identifying suspects
Porch pirates are out and about during the holiday season, and one Detroit home has fallen victim for a second time. Detroit police officials are asking for help identifying two suspects.
