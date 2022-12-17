Dejounte Murray hit two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 126-125 win over visiting Orlando to end the Magic's six-game winning streak. Atlanta led by 12 points with 3:05 left to play, but Orlando scored 13 straight and took the lead on a driving layup by Markelle Fultz with 3.8 seconds left. The Hawks inbounded the ball to Murray, who dribbled to the corner and was fouled by Paolo Banchero. Orlando was unable to get off a final shot before time expired.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO