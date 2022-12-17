ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

AJ Dillon helps Packers earn chilly win over Rams

AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers earned a 24-12 win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on a frigid Monday night. With temperatures in the teens, Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Green Bay (6-8) won its second straight game following a 1-7 skid.
GREEN BAY, WI
Clayton News Daily

Bills visit Bears shooting for AFC East title

The Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff berth last week and can wrap up the AFC East title if they win or tie during Saturday's visit to the Chicago Bears. A Miami loss or tie also would make the Bills (11-3) division champs. At any rate, the Bills know they can...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Falcons RB Caleb Huntley (Achilles) out for season

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley will have season-ending surgery for an Achilles injury, coach Arthur Smith confirmed Monday. Huntley, 24, sustained the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Undrafted in 2021, Huntley made his NFL debut in Week 2 this season...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Hawks end Magic's 6-game winning streak

Dejounte Murray hit two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 126-125 win over visiting Orlando to end the Magic's six-game winning streak. Atlanta led by 12 points with 3:05 left to play, but Orlando scored 13 straight and took the lead on a driving layup by Markelle Fultz with 3.8 seconds left. The Hawks inbounded the ball to Murray, who dribbled to the corner and was fouled by Paolo Banchero. Orlando was unable to get off a final shot before time expired.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Jordan Luplow

The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Jordan Luplow to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million, the team announced Monday. The club’s 40-man roster stands at 38. Luplow, 29, spent last season with Arizona, hitting 11 home runs and compiling a .634 OPS in 83 games. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Visalia, Calif., hit eight of his home runs against left-handed pitching, and owns a career .842 OPS against lefties.
ARIZONA STATE

