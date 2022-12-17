Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Michigan Is A Bad Matchup For TCU
TCU is a solid team that made it 12 weeks without losing a game, but it just feels like they're severely outmatched against Michigan.
Clayton News Daily
AJ Dillon helps Packers earn chilly win over Rams
AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers earned a 24-12 win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on a frigid Monday night. With temperatures in the teens, Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Green Bay (6-8) won its second straight game following a 1-7 skid.
Clayton News Daily
Bills visit Bears shooting for AFC East title
The Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff berth last week and can wrap up the AFC East title if they win or tie during Saturday's visit to the Chicago Bears. A Miami loss or tie also would make the Bills (11-3) division champs. At any rate, the Bills know they can...
Clayton News Daily
'Operated really well': Arthur Smith assesses Ridder's first Falcons start
The Atlanta Falcons had a new face behind center in Sunday's 21-18 road loss to the New Orleans Saints. But for the third time in their last six games, the result was the same: a three-point loss. In his first career NFL start, Desmond Ridder completed 13 of 26 passes...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons RB Caleb Huntley (Achilles) out for season
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley will have season-ending surgery for an Achilles injury, coach Arthur Smith confirmed Monday. Huntley, 24, sustained the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Undrafted in 2021, Huntley made his NFL debut in Week 2 this season...
Clayton News Daily
Hawks end Magic's 6-game winning streak
Dejounte Murray hit two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 126-125 win over visiting Orlando to end the Magic's six-game winning streak. Atlanta led by 12 points with 3:05 left to play, but Orlando scored 13 straight and took the lead on a driving layup by Markelle Fultz with 3.8 seconds left. The Hawks inbounded the ball to Murray, who dribbled to the corner and was fouled by Paolo Banchero. Orlando was unable to get off a final shot before time expired.
Nikola Jokic records rare 13-13-13 line as Nuggets beat Grizz
Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead Denver over Memphis on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Jordan Luplow
The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Jordan Luplow to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million, the team announced Monday. The club’s 40-man roster stands at 38. Luplow, 29, spent last season with Arizona, hitting 11 home runs and compiling a .634 OPS in 83 games. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Visalia, Calif., hit eight of his home runs against left-handed pitching, and owns a career .842 OPS against lefties.
