Megan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard Who Was Set To Testify In Tory Lanez Trial Goes Missing

mega

Police are investigating the disappearance of Megan Thee Stallion 's bodyguard — a key witness who had been expected to testify in Tory Lanez ' trial.

The Hot Girl Summer artist's attorney, Alex Spiro , confirmed the news in a statement shared on Saturday, December 17.

mega

"We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court ," the statement read. "The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts."

Another source shared to a separate outlet that Edison's lawyer had not heard a word from him since Thursday, December 15.

As Radar previously reported, the case began back in 2020 after Megan Thee Stallion — real name Megan Pete — accused Lanez — full name Daystar Peterson — of shooting her. She stated the alleged act occurred during an argument after a party they both attended in the Hollywood Hills. The 27-year-old rapper asked Lanez to let her out of the car when he reportedly ordered her to "dance" and fired off several shots.

While the Sweetest Pie rapper initially told authorities she had injured her foot by stepping on glass, she later claimed Lanez had shot her in the foot.

mega

Pete's former friend, Kelsey Harris , who had also been in the vehicle at the time of the fight, texted Edison several after the incident, sending: "Help" and " Tory shot Meg " and "911."

Edison had been scheduled to testify against Lanez in court.

mega

Earlier this year, Pete emotionally confessed that she wished Lanez " would’ve just killed me if I knew I’d have to go through this," referencing having to relive the memories of that night over and over again.

"This whole story has not been about the shooting," she continued at the time. "It’s only been about who I been having sex with. When people talk about Megan Thee Stallion getting shot, all the headlines are Megan Thee Stallion is on trial and I’m not on trial!"

The Shade Room was first to report news of the bodyguard's disappearance. TMZ spoke with Spiro.