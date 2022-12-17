Read full article on original website
County Officials Sworn In
WARSAW — Incoming Kosciusko County officials have been sworn in to office. Following the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a swearing-in ceremony was conducted in the Kosciusko County Courthouse’s Old Courtroom. Kosciusko Circuit Court Judge Mike Reed gave the oath of offices to township...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 400 block East SR 14, Silver Lake. Krista G. Metzger reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $20,000. 5:18 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 100 block EMS B3 Lane and East CR 400N, Leesburg....
inkfreenews.com
Metzger Files For Clay Trustee
CLAYPOOL — Jacob Metzger has filed his candidacy for Clay Township trustee. Metzger is hoping to fill the vacancy left by Republican Helen Brown, whose resignation is effective Saturday, Dec. 31. A caucus is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Claypool Lions Building. Metzger told InkFreeNews...
inkfreenews.com
Puckett Thanks Commissioners
WARSAW — Michelle Puckett has participated in her last Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting as Kosciusko County auditor. During her normal turn to bring business before the commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Puckett thanked them. “A hundred and ninety-two, that’s how many meetings that we’ve had...
WNDU
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:02 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, West US 30, east of North US 19, Etna Green. Drivers: Jesse A. Devault, 30, Vandalia Street, Lapaz; and Salvador N. Godinez-Garcia, 40, South Tripp Avenue, Chicago, Ill. Devault’s vehicle struck the back of Godinez-Garcia’s vehicle while eastbound on US 30. Damage up to $100,000.
abc57.com
Plymouth Police Department looking for community help identifying person of interest
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police are looking for help from the public to identify an individual of interest, according to the Plymouth Police Department. Police determined that the individual pictured also drives a white Chevrolet HHR. Officials ask that if anyone recognizes the individual that they contact the department by sending...
WNDU
Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident
A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
abc57.com
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
inkfreenews.com
Corbett Arrested On Murder And Battery Charges
FULTON COUNTY — In July, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 3000 South block of CR 1075E, Akron, on a report of an infant not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, 3-month-old Wrensley Swihart was declared deceased at the scene and an investigation was launched. As part of the investigation, an...
inkfreenews.com
RFP Issued For Shovel-Ready Site In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation announced the issuance of a request for proposals to redevelop a shovel-ready, two-acre site located at 302 W. Market St. in downtown Warsaw. The location was formerly home to Owen’s Supermarket, and pre-development activities have been completed to deliver a build-ready site.
inkfreenews.com
Blankets Presented To Kindergarten Students
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Community Center ran Operation Blanket through the last week of November. The hope was to raise enough money to purchase blankets for North Webster Elementary Kindergarten. Within a week, enough money was raised to purchase a blanket for every kindergartener in the Wawasee Community School Corp.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for alleged person of interest in criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who police say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please message the police department on Facebook or call 574-258-1684.
inkfreenews.com
Recycling District Plans To Sell Syracuse Property
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District is planning to sell the property where the Syracuse recycling drop-off site is located. During a Dec. 20 meeting, Recycling Depot Director Tom Ganser and Board President Brad Jackson said the district has received purchase offers for the 0.46 acre of land the Syracuse site is on. This announcement comes after the district voted in November to close all of its outdoor recycling drop-off stations.
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Post Office Robbery, Peru Flood Of 1913
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Dec. 20, 1973 — “Unless it’s an emergency, stay home,” said Ron Himes, Kosciusko County highway department employee. Highway workers today are digging the main county roads out from under 13 inches of snow that began sifting down early Wednesday morning.
inkfreenews.com
Owen Burkholder — PENDING
Owen Burkholder, 84, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Masons Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw, is in charge of arrangements.
Skateboarding in traffic leads to arrest in earlier road rage incident
A 24-year-old Monticello man has been charged in a road-road incident last week in which he allegedly showed a gun to two people in another car. On the afternoon of Dec. 13, officers were dispatched to the area of Sagamore Parkway North and South Street in Lafayette to a report of a man with a gun in a black Buick SUV, indicating the man pointed the gun at someonea, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
inkfreenews.com
Rader Seeking Spot On Leesburg Council
LEESBURG — A third candidate is trying for an open spot on the Leesburg Town Council. Mitchell “Mitch” Rader joins Darrin Lincoln and Amanda Brookins-Bibler in seeking to fill the vacancy made by Republican Doug Jones’ resignation from the council. Jones’ resignation is effective Saturday, Dec. 31.
inkfreenews.com
Michelle Belleshire — PENDING
Michelle Belleshire, 77, Warsaw, died Dec. 17, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
