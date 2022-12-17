ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

5 Podcasts That Will Change The Way You Live Your Life

By Mikenna Gannon
 3 days ago
Without a doubt, podcasts have taken over my life. I am one of those people that love having noise no matter what I am doing. Whether it be in the shower, while I am getting ready, on my drive home, or while I am falling asleep, podcasts are easy and convenient, requiring you to only listen, as opposed to reading or watching T.V.

Here is a list of podcasts that are perfect for newcomers and experts alike.

1. My Favorite Murder by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

This podcast is perfect for those who love true crime, but don't like the rather grim reality of what takes place. Every week, comedians Kilgariff and Hardstark get together and tell the story of their latest favorite murder, retelling the tales of famous killers like Ted Bundy, Albert Fish, John Wayne Gacy, and many more. They touch on each story with humor, making each episode enjoyable but intriguing. Sit back and relax while the two grab your attention and leave you asking and wanting more.

2. Homecoming

If you love Netflix, and wish it was safe to watch the latest episode of your favorite show and drive, then Homecoming is for you. The thriller tells the story through phone calls and therapy sessions, making you feel like you're in the midst of movie on your drive home. The engaging podcast will make every drive fly by.

3. The Daily

The Daily is probably what comes to mind when you think about podcasts. Available every morning before 6 am, The Daily gives you a run down of everything you need to know that's going on in our world, in a convenient 20 minute long podcast. This is for the people that want to stay up to date on what's going on in our world, but don't have time to watch the news or read the newspaper. Let host Michael Barbaro do the work for you while you get the morning scoop with one click of a button.

4. Pod Save America

If you love politics, like hearing about the news, but also enjoy laughing about it, then Pod Save America is for you. The series touches on daily events that take place in politics and America with humor. The podcast adds light to rather dull news and makes the morning commute enjoyable.

5. Terrible, Thanks For Asking

If you are curious, always asking why, and enjoy talking about rather dark things, then Terrible, Thanks For Asking is definitely a podcast to look in to. Hosted by Nora McInery, the talk show focuses on subjects that usually go unspoken. Blatantly honest, and rather intriguing, the podcast talks about dying, sexual assault, and an abundance of other stories that leave listeners satisfied, yet wanting more.

No matter what mood I'm in, one click of a button unveils content perfect for any occasion. When music or radio becomes redundant, podcasts are vital for long morning or night commutes or any time inbetween.

Community Policy