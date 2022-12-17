Andrew's Analysis | Colts Implode, Vikings Complete Biggest Comeback in NFL History
By Andrew Moore
HorseshoeHuddle
3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts jumped out to a huge lead early, but cannot withstand a 33-point comeback from the Minnesota Vikings as they fall 39-36 in overtime.
Many expected the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the Minnesota Vikings this weekend as they took on the NFC North leaders. While that turned out to be true, nobody expected the game to unfold how it did.
The Colts jumped out to a massive 33-0 lead in the first half, looking to be in total control. The second half proved to be a different story as the Vikings outscored the Colts 36-3 to force overtime. A Greg Joseph 40-yard field goal in overtime gave the Vikings the win, completing the biggest comeback in NFL history.
Here are my main takeaways from the Colts' implosion at U.S. Bank Stadium.
