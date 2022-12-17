Andrew's Analysis | Colts Implode, Vikings Complete Biggest Comeback in NFL History

The Indianapolis Colts jumped out to a huge lead early, but cannot withstand a 33-point comeback from the Minnesota Vikings as they fall 39-36 in overtime.

Many expected the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the Minnesota Vikings this weekend as they took on the NFC North leaders. While that turned out to be true, nobody expected the game to unfold how it did.

The Colts jumped out to a massive 33-0 lead in the first half, looking to be in total control. The second half proved to be a different story as the Vikings outscored the Colts 36-3 to force overtime. A Greg Joseph 40-yard field goal in overtime gave the Vikings the win, completing the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Here are my main takeaways from the Colts' implosion at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Special Teams Leads the Way Bubba Ventrone's group came to play on Saturday and gave the Colts a spark from the very beginning. Dallis Flowers took the opening kickoff 49 yards, allowing the Colts to start around midfield. The Colts were able to get a field goal on their opening drive. The biggest play from the unit came on the very next possession. Ifeadi Odenigbo blocked the Vikings' punt of Ryan Wright, leading to a scoop and score from JoJo Domann to give the Colts a 10-0 lead. Indy stopped the Vikings once again on a fake punt deep in Vikings' territory, as the Colts put three more points on the board on the ensuing drive. Chase McLaughlin also deserves credit for his stellar day. The kicker was 5-for-5 on the day, making kicks from 26, 28, 49, 27, and 52 yards. McLaughlin, who replaced Rodrigo Blankenship earlier this year, has given the Colts a kicker they can rely on. Special teams lit the fire for the Colts to begin the game and continued to be a positive for Indy all afternoon. Their massive impact had a huge influence on the avalanche of points the Colts piled on the Vikings in the first half. © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Return of Forced Turnovers After generating the second-most turnovers a season ago, the Colts' defense has taken a step back in this category in 2022. That was not the case Saturday. The Colts forced three turnovers against the Vikings. The first came as Zaire Franklin punched the ball out of the hands of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The ball was recovered by Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and stopped a promising Vikings drive. The second turnover came as Julian Blackmon picked off a Kirk Cousins' pass and returned it for a touchdown. The pick-6 gave the Colts 14 points scored off turnovers on the day. The final turnover of the afternoon came on another interception of Cousins. With the Vikings driving, Cousins took a deep shot that was picked off by Rodney Thomas II . The miscommunication between Cousins and wide receiver Jalen Reagor turned into a massive opportunity for the Colts. Turnovers, just like big plays on special teams, normally have a huge impact on the winner of the game. The Colts dominated in both areas, yet still could not secure the victory. © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

A Menacing Pass Rush Goes to Waste One of the keys coming into the game for the Colts was to put pressure on Cousins throughout the game. Indy did just that. The Colts sacked Cousins seven times on the day, making the veteran uncomfortable. The seven sacks came from six different players - Dayo Odeyingbo (2), DeForest Buckner , Grover Stewart , Yannick Ngakoue , Kwity Paye , and Odenigbo - as the Colts' pass rush could not be stopped. It was a collective effort by the unit. Despite Cousins feeling the pressure all afternoon, he delivered in the second half. The Vikings quarterback finished 34-of-54 (63%) for 460 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and a QB rating of 99.3. It was a clutch performance as the Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North with the win. © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor Suffers Another Ankle Injury The Colts were without their best offensive player for most of the game. Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury on the third play of the game and was ruled out shortly afterward. The Colts would need to turn to Deon Jackson and Zack Moss to carry the load the rest of the way. The backup running backs for the Colts were able to generate only 3.7 yards per carry, failing to give the Colts a big play threat on the ground. Jackson finished with 55 yards while Moss added 81 yards rushing. However, a crucial fumble by Jackson gave the ball back to the Vikings as the Colts had a chance to seal the victory. With Taylor suffering another ankle injury, his status for the remainder of the year has to be up in the air. Taylor has already missed three games this season with ankle injuries, and the Colts must make sure they protect their franchise running back. © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Making History for the Wrong Reasons As mentioned previously, the Vikings' 33-point comeback over the Colts is the biggest comeback in NFL History. Before Saturday's game, that record belonged to the Buffalo Bills when they completed a 32-point comeback over the Houston Oilers in 1993. The quarterback for the Bills that day? Former Colts head coach Frank Reich. The loss brings the Colts to 4-9-1 on the season and officially eliminates them from playoff contention. While it would have been tough for the Colts to be seriously considered for the playoffs, the attention can officially turn to 2023 as Indy has nothing but pride left to play for this season. © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

