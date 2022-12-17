ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa deploys army at 4 Eskom power stations

By Rene Vollgraaff and Paul Vecchiatto - Bloomberg News (TNS)
 3 days ago

South Africa has deployed its army at four power stations as theft and vandalism adds to the inability of state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to meet electricity demand.

Members of the South African National Defence Force were deployed at the Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka coal-fired power stations in the eastern Mpumalanga province on Saturday afternoon, the utility’s media desk said in a WhatsApp message. Presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Eskom is currently removing 6,000 megawatts — a process known locally as load-shedding — from the national electricity grid, resulting in outages of as long four hours two or three times a day. It has implemented power cuts on 191 days of 2022 as it tries to balance demand and supply that’s hampered by aging plants that continuously break down.

(With assistance from Monique Vanek.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

