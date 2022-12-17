Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / A Bomb Cyclone is Going to Make Christmas Week a Wild RideDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Restaurant Employees Were Killed By a Car While Going To Home From Work At StamfordAbdul GhaniStamford, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of December Will Start Out With Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
Washington 113, Phoenix 110
WASHINGTON (113) Avdija 4-8 6-6 16, Kuzma 10-19 4-6 29, Gafford 5-6 2-6 12, Beal 8-20 11-14 27, Morris 4-10 0-1 9, Gibson 2-2 2-2 6, Kispert 2-5 1-2 6, Barton 2-5 0-0 6, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 26-37 113. PHOENIX (110) Bridges 4-11 1-2 10, Craig 3-7...
Porterville Recorder
Lipscomb 75, Louisville 67
LIPSCOMB (8-5) Ognacevic 7-12 1-2 16, Asadullah 4-10 0-1 8, Benham 4-8 0-0 10, Boyd 8-11 3-3 23, Pruitt 2-5 2-2 7, McGinnis 2-8 1-2 5, Schner 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Murr 0-1 0-0 0, Asman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-10 75. LOUISVILLE (2-10) Curry 5-8...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 66, No. 6 Virginia 64
VIRGINIA (8-2) Gardner 4-6 0-2 8, Shedrick 1-2 0-0 2, Beekman 5-9 0-1 10, Clark 2-10 8-9 13, Franklin 0-7 0-0 0, McKneely 1-9 2-2 5, Vander Plas 7-13 2-3 20, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 1-1 0-0 2, Caffaro 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 22-60 14-19 64. MIAMI (12-1) Omier...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 126, Detroit 111
UTAH (126) Markkanen 13-20 3-4 38, Vanderbilt 7-13 2-3 18, Kessler 5-7 0-2 10, Clarkson 7-15 4-6 21, Conley 3-7 0-1 7, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 1-1 0-0 2, Gay 2-7 3-3 8, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Agbaji 1-2 0-0 3, Alexander-Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Beasley 7-15 0-0 17, Horton-Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 12-19 126.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 12 BAYLOR 58, NORTHWESTERN STATE 48
Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (J.Black 5-20, Haney 2-4, Sharp 0-1, Hill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kuath). Turnovers: 10 (Haney 3, McDonald 2, Sharp 2, Hampton, J.Black, Prim). Steals: 7 (Haney 2, Sharp 2, J.Black, Kuath, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
Porterville Recorder
LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
Porterville Recorder
UMASS 68, DARTMOUTH 57
Percentages: FG .315, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Christensen 2-4, Williams 2-6, Ogbu 1-1, Robinson 1-2, McRae 1-3, Munro 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hudson, Myrthil). Turnovers: 16 (Munro 5, Johnson 3, McRae 2, Myrthil 2, Christensen, Ogbu, Robinson, Williams). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN WASHINGTON 130, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .273, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Rogers 5-12, Rodriguez 3-9, Mora 2-6, Carlos 0-1, Deont.Begay 0-1, Woodward 0-1, Chaffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Rogers 6, Bobb 2, Chaffin 2, Lane 2, Rodriguez 2, Mora). Steals: 3 (Rodriguez 2, Lane).
Porterville Recorder
WAKE FOREST 81, NO. 14 DUKE 70
Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Blakes 3-4, Mitchell 2-3, Roach 1-4, Grandison 1-5, Proctor 1-5, Filipowski 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blakes, Filipowski). Turnovers: 13 (Filipowski 5, Roach 5, Blakes, Mitchell, Proctor). Steals: 9 (Blakes 3, Proctor 2, Roach 2, Mitchell,...
Porterville Recorder
TENNESSEE TECH 104, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 72
Percentages: FG .417, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Woodard 2-4, Ware 2-8, Dumay 1-1, Pence 1-2, Ross 0-1, Shipp 0-1, B.Jones 0-2, Langston 0-3, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Langston 4, Dumay 3, Ross 3, Woodard 3, Pence 2, Ware 2).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 2 UCONN 84, GEORGETOWN 73
Percentages: FG .458, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Heath 2-4, Akok 1-3, Murray 0-2, Spears 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akok 2). Turnovers: 14 (Murray 8, Spears 4, Akok, Riley). Steals: 2 (Ezewiro, Murray). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UCONNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Karaban233-60-00-0128. Sanogo316-101-23-71314. Hawkins335-152-21-33215. Jackson333-50-01-8837. Newton274-67-80-27117.
Porterville Recorder
WAGNER 58, DELAWARE STATE 51
Percentages: FG .333, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hunt 4-6, Ezquerra 2-3, Price Noel 1-4, B.Brown 0-2, Moore 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Lewis). Turnovers: 14 (B.Brown 4, K.Lewis 3, Hughes 2, Ezquerra, Hunt, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor). Steals: 12 (B.Brown 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NEBRASKA 75, QUEENS 65
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .338, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Ashby 3-6, McCluney 2-7, McKee 1-5, Mathews 1-6, McLaurin 0-1, Turner 0-1, Dye 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews, McCluney). Turnovers: 8 (Dye 2, McKee 2, Turner 2, Ashby, Mathews). Steals: 9 (Mathews 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 18 Indiana 96, Elon 72
ELON (2-11) Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Sherry 3-3 0-0 7, Halloran 5-8 3-4 15, Pratt 3-9 0-0 7, Mackinnon 6-11 5-6 19, Ervin 4-11 1-3 12, Noord 1-5 0-0 3, Michael 2-3 3-4 7, Luessenhop 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 12-17 72. INDIANA (9-3) Kopp 4-9...
Porterville Recorder
DAYTON 88, ALCORN STATE 46
Percentages: FG .279, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Wade 1-2, Brewton 1-4, Carter 0-1, Joshua 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Montgomery 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marshall 3, Montgomery). Turnovers: 7 (Joshua 3, Wade 2, Kendall, McQuarter). Steals: 7 (Marshall 2, Wade 2, Carter, McQuarter, Montgomery).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64
Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 5, Columbus 3
Philadelphia122—5 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 13 (Laughton), 13:48 (sh). Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Hooking), 12:58. Second Period_2, Columbus, Marchenko 3 (Robinson, Christiansen), 5:58. 3, Columbus, Johnson 8 (Laine, Gaudreau), 8:41. 4, Philadelphia, Frost 6 (York, van Riemsdyk), 10:04. 5, Philadelphia, Tippett 9 (York, Farabee), 14:18. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Holding), 12:06. Third Period_6,...
Comments / 0