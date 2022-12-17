Read full article on original website
LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
NORTHWESTERN 92, UIC 54
ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Skobalj 3-4, Anderson 1-2, Okani 1-2, Brownell 1-3, Clay 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okani 2, Brownell, Carter, Clay, Fens). Turnovers: 21 (Carter 5, Okani 5, Anderson 3, Jackson...
UALR 75, Cent. Arkansas 66
CENT. ARKANSAS (5-7) Cooper 5-12 3-3 16, Hunter 5-17 4-7 17, Olowokere 2-4 0-0 4, Kayouloud 6-13 3-4 15, Klintman 1-4 0-0 3, Cato 3-6 3-3 9, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 0-1 0-0 0, Crafoord 1-2 0-0 2, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Daughtery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 13-17 66.
Washington 113, Phoenix 110
Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
NEW MEXICO 94, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 63
Percentages: FG .282, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Gambrell 2-6, Bell 1-3, Harding 1-3, Smith 1-5, Augustin 0-1, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Myles 2, Gambrell, Harris). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 3, Harding 2, Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Harris). Steals: 11 (Harding...
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
Denver 105, Memphis 91
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64
Percentages: FG .348, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Evans 3-3, Cornelius 1-4, T.Young 1-4, C.Young 1-6, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 18 (Evans 6, Jones 3, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Bell, C.Young). Steals: 8 (C.Young 2, Cook, Cornelius,...
NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64
Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
N.Y. Knicks 132, Golden State 94
Percentages: FG .473, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Moody 3-6, Lamb 2-3, Poole 2-8, Jerome 1-2, Kuminga 1-2, D.Green 1-3, Baldwin Jr. 1-4, Thompson 1-5, Rollins 0-1, Wiseman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wiseman 2). Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Poole 4, Kuminga 3, Jerome...
Chicago 113, Miami 103
Percentages: FG .548, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Vucevic 3-5, LaVine 3-8, White 3-8, Dragic 2-3, Caruso 1-1, Williams 1-4, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 16 (Vucevic 3, Williams 3, Caruso 2, DeRozan 2, Jones Jr. 2, LaVine 2,...
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74
Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
UMASS 68, DARTMOUTH 57
Percentages: FG .315, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Christensen 2-4, Williams 2-6, Ogbu 1-1, Robinson 1-2, McRae 1-3, Munro 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hudson, Myrthil). Turnovers: 16 (Munro 5, Johnson 3, McRae 2, Myrthil 2, Christensen, Ogbu, Robinson, Williams). Steals: 7...
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
DAYTON 88, ALCORN STATE 46
Percentages: FG .279, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Wade 1-2, Brewton 1-4, Carter 0-1, Joshua 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Montgomery 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marshall 3, Montgomery). Turnovers: 7 (Joshua 3, Wade 2, Kendall, McQuarter). Steals: 7 (Marshall 2, Wade 2, Carter, McQuarter, Montgomery).
NO. 2 UCONN 84, GEORGETOWN 73
Percentages: FG .458, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Heath 2-4, Akok 1-3, Murray 0-2, Spears 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akok 2). Turnovers: 14 (Murray 8, Spears 4, Akok, Riley). Steals: 2 (Ezewiro, Murray). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UCONNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Karaban233-60-00-0128. Sanogo316-101-23-71314. Hawkins335-152-21-33215. Jackson333-50-01-8837. Newton274-67-80-27117.
PROVIDENCE 103, NO. 24 MARQUETTE 98, 2OT
Percentages: FG .520, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Jones 3-10, Joplin 2-4, Kolek 1-1, Prosper 1-3, S.Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighodaro 2, Joplin, Mitchell). Turnovers: 12 (Kolek 6, Ighodaro 2, K.Jones 2, Joplin, Prosper). Steals: 11 (Kolek 5, K.Jones 3,...
BYU 90, LINDENWOOD 61
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .371, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Burrell 4-6, Childs 3-7, Ware 2-2, T.Williams 1-1, Cole 1-4, Caldwell 1-7, Trimble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Burrell). Turnovers: 11 (Caldwell 2, Childs 2, Ware 2, Burrell, Cole, Lemovou, Tracey, Trimble). Steals: 9...
PACIFIC 74, LAMAR 65
Percentages: FG .491, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Avdalovic 5-8, Boone 2-3, Blake 2-7, Beard 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Martindale 0-1, Odum 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Blake, Denson, Odum, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Boone 4, Beard 3, Denson 2, Ivy-Curry 2,...
