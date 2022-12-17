ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Georgia Tech Football

Tech land versatile Marietta ATH Nacari Ashley

Marietta (Ga.) athlete Nacari Ashley went on an official visit to Georgia Tech without an offer and he left campus on Sunday committed to the Yellow Jackets program under new head coach Brent Key. He spelled it out simply for JOL. "I'm fully committed to Georgia Tech," he said. "My...
MARIETTA, GA
Georgia Tech Football

Tech land former Texas A&M Haynes King

Georgia Tech used four different quarterbacks in 2022 and only have two on scholarship for the upcoming season so the need was clear and immediate for help. Head coach Brent Key dipped back into the Texas A&M well landing transfer quarterback Haynes King. King gives the Jackets an experienced quarterback...
ATLANTA, GA

