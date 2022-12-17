Read full article on original website
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of Massachusetts
An eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the country, pierogis are among the most beloved comfort foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in western Mass.
Boston Globe
We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites.
20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts
We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
Massimo's Ristorante In Wakefield Shutting Down Toward End Of Holiday Season
Wakefield diners will have to find a new spot to get their homemade ravioli after an establishment of Italian cuisine announced its upcoming closure.Massimo's Ristorante on 19 Centre St. in Wakefield will close on Friday Dec. 23, according to a Facebook post written by owners Massimo and Nancy. The…
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
thisweekinworcester.com
Toys for Recovery Gift Giveaway Helps Families in Worcester
WORCESTER - Dozens of families lined up in downtown Worcester on Tuesday afternoon for a Christmas gift giveaway to help make the holidays a little easier for families in need. The Toys for Recovery event was organized by Fresh Start Wellness Center, in partnership with Everyday Miracles Recovery Center and...
nshoremag.com
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston
Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Peanut
WESTFORD — Peanut, a 9-month-old spayed female rabbit is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “Peanute is pretty good with people, kids, but we’re not too sure about dogs and cats,” said Casey, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. She continued, “she...
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 2 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Face Down and Floating in Geese Pond,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 2 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
wgbh.org
Two Worcester teens are helping end food insecurity for children and families
When the world fell into the utter chaos known as the year 2020, most people hunkered down to do... well, nothing. With all of this extra time, many turned to Netflix shows, sourdough starters and dusting off a book that’s been lying on a shelf for months. But it...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Southborough: $2.7 million for a seven-bedroom home
Mei Qin and Yanyi Du acquired the property at 3 Glenwood Road, Southborough, from Douglas J Backman on Nov. 29, 2022, for $2,700,000 which represents a price per square foot of $298. The property features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 7.4-acre lot.
Prancer and Asher are getting a second chance
Two pets were sent to Second Chance Animal Services days apart after fracturing their legs.
Person Ejected From Car After Colliding With Tractor-Trailer In Central Mass
A major route in one Central Massachusetts town was closed for several hours following a multi-truck crash where one person was thrown from their vehicle, officials said. First responders were called to the crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 20 in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, Dec. 20, accord…
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
thisweekinworcester.com
$75 Gift Cards Available for People Who Receive a COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to offer $75 gift cards to local retailers for individuals who get their COVID-19 vaccine at local clinics. The gift cards are available while supplies last. The City hopes the gift cards can help people...
School bus company sued for excessive idling in Worcester, Holyoke
A school bus company that previously operated in Worcester and still operates Holyoke is being sued for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act. A lawsuit against Illinois-based Durham School Services was filed in federal court last month by the Conservation Law Foundation, which said that it had observed the company’s buses idling for longer than five minutes on 93 occasions since 2019 in the two Massachusetts cities.
miltonscene.com
“Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” – advice from Milton Neighbors
“Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” – advice from Milton Neighbors. A member of Milton Neighbors recently asked, “Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” and received a number of helpful responses. “My friend’s husband is a...
