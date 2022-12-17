ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NO. 18 INDIANA 96, ELON 72

Percentages: FG .472, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Ervin 3-8, Halloran 2-4, Mackinnon 2-4, Sherry 1-1, Noord 1-2, Pratt 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Mackinnon 4, Noord 4, Michael 3, Bowen 2, Halloran 2, Pratt 2, Sherry). Steals: 9 (Halloran 3, Noord 3, Mackinnon, Michael,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

Utah 126, Detroit 111

UTAH (126) Markkanen 13-20 3-4 38, Vanderbilt 7-13 2-3 18, Kessler 5-7 0-2 10, Clarkson 7-15 4-6 21, Conley 3-7 0-1 7, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 1-1 0-0 2, Gay 2-7 3-3 8, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Agbaji 1-2 0-0 3, Alexander-Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Beasley 7-15 0-0 17, Horton-Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 12-19 126.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64

Percentages: FG .348, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Evans 3-3, Cornelius 1-4, T.Young 1-4, C.Young 1-6, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 18 (Evans 6, Jones 3, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Bell, C.Young). Steals: 8 (C.Young 2, Cook, Cornelius,...
JACKSON, MS
Porterville Recorder

Denver 105, Memphis 91

MEMPHIS (91) Brooks 5-14 1-1 11, Jackson Jr. 3-6 1-2 8, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Konchar 0-1 0-0 0, Morant 12-26 8-10 35, Clarke 4-7 2-3 10, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 3-8 1-4 8, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Aldama 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 36-81 14-21 91.
DENVER, CO
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Dayton 88, Alcorn St. 46

ALCORN ST. (3-9) Kendall 0-2 0-0 0, Joshua 2-7 1-2 5, McQuarter 3-9 0-0 6, Wade 3-9 0-0 7, Montgomery 5-13 1-2 11, Brewton 3-13 1-2 8, Marshall 2-8 3-6 7, Jordan 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 6-12 46.
DAYTON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Miami 66, No. 6 Virginia 64

VIRGINIA (8-2) Gardner 4-6 0-2 8, Shedrick 1-2 0-0 2, Beekman 5-9 0-1 10, Clark 2-10 8-9 13, Franklin 0-7 0-0 0, McKneely 1-9 2-2 5, Vander Plas 7-13 2-3 20, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 1-1 0-0 2, Caffaro 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 22-60 14-19 64. MIAMI (12-1) Omier...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74

Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
DURHAM, NC
Porterville Recorder

SAM HOUSTON STATE 107, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 26

Percentages: FG .176, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Murray 1-1, Minor 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Terrell 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Stafford 0-2, Hulse 0-3, Smith 0-3, Camp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 7. Blocked Shots: 1 (Murray). Turnovers: 24 (Hulse 4, Minor 4, Stafford 3, Terrell 3, Walker...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64

Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
SPOKANE, WA
Porterville Recorder

EASTERN WASHINGTON 130, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .273, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Rogers 5-12, Rodriguez 3-9, Mora 2-6, Carlos 0-1, Deont.Begay 0-1, Woodward 0-1, Chaffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Rogers 6, Bobb 2, Chaffin 2, Lane 2, Rodriguez 2, Mora). Steals: 3 (Rodriguez 2, Lane).
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 3

Philadelphia122—5 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 13 (Laughton), 13:48 (sh). Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Hooking), 12:58. Second Period_2, Columbus, Marchenko 3 (Robinson, Christiansen), 5:58. 3, Columbus, Johnson 8 (Laine, Gaudreau), 8:41. 4, Philadelphia, Frost 6 (York, van Riemsdyk), 10:04. 5, Philadelphia, Tippett 9 (York, Farabee), 14:18. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Holding), 12:06. Third Period_6,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 113, Miami 103

CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 9-14 6-6 24, Williams 2-8 1-2 6, Vucevic 13-17 0-0 29, Caruso 2-2 2-2 7, LaVine 7-13 4-5 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Drummond 0-0 1-2 1, Dosunmu 0-0 1-2 1, Dragic 3-7 0-0 8, White 3-10 5-5 14. Totals 40-73 20-24 113. MIAMI (103) Highsmith...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Washington 113, Phoenix 110

WASHINGTON (113) Avdija 4-8 6-6 16, Kuzma 10-19 4-6 29, Gafford 5-6 2-6 12, Beal 8-20 11-14 27, Morris 4-10 0-1 9, Gibson 2-2 2-2 6, Kispert 2-5 1-2 6, Barton 2-5 0-0 6, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 26-37 113. PHOENIX (110) Bridges 4-11 1-2 10, Craig 3-7...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

UALR 75, Cent. Arkansas 66

CENT. ARKANSAS (5-7) Cooper 5-12 3-3 16, Hunter 5-17 4-7 17, Olowokere 2-4 0-0 4, Kayouloud 6-13 3-4 15, Klintman 1-4 0-0 3, Cato 3-6 3-3 9, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 0-1 0-0 0, Crafoord 1-2 0-0 2, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Daughtery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 13-17 66.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
NORMAN, OK
Porterville Recorder

PACIFIC 74, LAMAR 65

Percentages: FG .491, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Avdalovic 5-8, Boone 2-3, Blake 2-7, Beard 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Martindale 0-1, Odum 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Blake, Denson, Odum, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Boone 4, Beard 3, Denson 2, Ivy-Curry 2,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy