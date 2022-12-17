Read full article on original website
Austin Packers Dance Team competes at Belle Plaine Invitational Saturday
The Austin Packers Dance Team competed at the Belle Plaine Invitational on Saturday, and the Packers varsity and JV teams both took first in high-kick, while varsity jazz finished in fourth place. Next up for the Packers will be a performance at Grand Meadow on Thursday, December 22nd, and their...
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area
(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week
MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
This Minnesota Pizza Place Is A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time
There's one pizza joint in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that will make you question what year it is. From arcade machines to old movie posters, this place is a trip back in time. For me; pizza, video games, and old movies sound like the best combo. I went out of town and walked into what might be one of my favorite places.
Four MCHS nurses in Austin and Albert Lea win DASY Award
Four nurses from the Mayo Clinic Health Services campuses in Ausitn and Albert Lea recently received the DAISY Award, an international recognition that honors and celebrates the skillful and compassionate care nurses provide. To receive the DAISY Award, nurses who provide extraordinary care are nominated by patients, patient families or...
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
Your Severe Weather Watches and Warnings Morris, MN. National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS. …TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND. LIFE-THREATENING…. .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several. inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds...
NEXT Weather: Light snow moves out late Monday, big snow and big cold on the way
MINNEAPOLIS – This light snow system moves out Monday evening, but a much heftier system isn't far behind.Monday's snow will cause delays during the evening commute, and make for some slick spots on roadways into the night. The evening's low temperature will be zero.Tuesday will be cold and calm, with a high of 7 and a low of minus-4.Our next storm arrives Wednesday, with the Twin Cities in a winter storm watch. In fact, the last three days of the work week will likely all be NEXT Weather Alert days. Four-to-8 inches of snow is possible Wednesday. On Thursday, strong northwestern winds will reach speeds of up to 50 mph. The snow will be done falling, but the fluffy snow will be blowing -- causing whiteout conditions in areas.Friday will also bring blowing snow issues, and the strong wind will combine with the cold air to create dangerous wind chills. Expect a feel factor at times of minus–30 to minus-45 degrees.Things start to calm down Saturday, and you can expect a peaceful Christmas Day Sunday.
Austin man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening
An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2012 Chrysler 200 being driven by 37-year old Allen James Iverson of Austin was southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 7:27 p.m. Saturday evening when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled near milepost 18 in Lansing Township.
The Ordway cancels Saturday "Beauty and the Beast" performances
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Ordway canceled its Saturday performances of Disney's Beauty and the Beast due to illness.The show is set to resume Sunday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is limited availability for tickets.MORE: "Beauty & The Beast": The Ordway produces its first musical since 2019The show is playing as part of Broadway at the Ordway through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Multi Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester (Update)
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
Vikings reward woman who gave her shoes to homeless man in Brooklyn Center
At KARE-TV Samie Solina says, “A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, ‘I didn’t care about the shoes, I cared about him’. … On Saturday, she not only received seats to what turned out to be a legendary Minnesota Vikings game, but the team surprised her with autographed — and worn — Justin Jefferson cleats.”
One injured in two-vehicle accident in Southwest Austin Monday morning
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a Palmer school bus and a sedan in southwest Austin Monday morning. The Austin Police Department reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of 6th St. and 11th Ave. SW at approximately 8:12 a.m. Monday morning. The driver of the school bus, which was carrying three students from Woodson Kindergarten Center, told police that he was traveling eastbound on 11th Ave. SW and entered the uncontrolled intersection after not seeing any other vehicles. He went on to tell authorities that when he was almost through the intersection, he observed another vehicle, a Kia Forte traveling north on 6th Street. The school bus driver told police that the other driver attempted to avoid the bus and turned right, but because of snow and ice in the intersection, the Kia ultimately still struck the bus on the passenger side just in front of the rear wheels, and then spun and struck the bus again just behind the rear wheels before coming to a stop in a snowbank.
Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified
A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified. Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep...
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine
A 71-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Sibley County Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Chevy HHR was traveling southbound on Highway 25 in Faxon Township just before 11:30 a.m. At the same time, the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound.
Iowa woman injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Sunday morning
An Iowa woman was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford Escape being driven by 30-year old Marissa Irene Zazueta of Northwood, Iowa was southbound on Interstate 35 at approximately 10:09 a.m. Sunday morning when her vehicle left the road and rolled at mile marker 9 in Albert Lea.
BCA: New Auburn man shot dead by Hutchinson cops was armed with knife
A welfare check on a man in New Auburn, Minnesota, who family say was experiencing a mental health crisis, ended when three officers with the Hutchinson Police Department fatally shot him while he was armed with a knife. That's according to new information released Saturday by the Minnesota Bureau of...
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
2 injured in shooting at Oakdale bar, no arrests
OAKDALE, Minn. -- Oakdale police are investigating after two people were injured in a bar shooting Saturday night.According to police, the shooting occurred at Titan's Sports Saloon at around 11:15 p.m. After responding to the report of a shooting, police officers found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder area and a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.After interviewing witnesses, police say they believe the shooting was directed at two people. There were no other injuries. No arrests have been announced, but police say there's a person of interest and the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Oakdale police at 651-738-1025.
Young males revived with Narcan after overdoses in separate SE Minnesota incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old male was revived after an overdose incident Friday. The police department said it happened in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW. where the boy was found unresponsive and Narcan was given. Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and assisted with life-saving measures. The...
