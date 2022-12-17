Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
Matt Ryan’s Wife, Sarah, Pokes Fun at Colts for Collapse in World Cup Tweet
A spellbinding World Cup final couldn’t quite erase Indianapolis’ Saturday meltdown.
What Dennis Allen said after much-needed Saints win over Falcons: Fight never stops
The results might not have always borne it out in a 2022 Saints season that scuffled to 5-9, but there’s one thing Dennis Allen knows: The effort has never waned, even as things have gone awry in more games than not. See more on WWL and Audacy.
atozsports.com
The most embarrassing fact about the Tennessee Titans offense
The Tennessee Titans offense has been a chore to watch in 2022. What was once an exciting, explosive, and dynamic unit in 2020 when they averaged 30.7 points per game has since devolved to a unit that lacks playmakers, balance, or creativity. Anyone who has sat down to watch a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 16 Released
Playoff spots will be on the line during Week 16 of the NFL season. The league released the various playoff-clinching scenarios for the upcoming slate Monday:. Buffalo Bills: Clinch AFC East with win over Chicago Bears OR Miami Dolphins loss (to Green Bay Packers) Cincinnati Bengals: Clinch playoff berth with...
Bleacher Report
Andre Carter II to Be Eligible for 2023 NFL Draft; Army LB Is No. 29 on B/R Big Board
Army linebacker Andre Carter II is expected to be eligible for the 2023 NFL draft thanks to a provision in the Omnibus Appropriations Measure. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported amended language was added to the Congressional bill and filed Tuesday. The changes will provide Carter and any other current academy upperclassmen at Army, Navy and Air Force the ability to defer their military service for the chance to play professional sports.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Scoring, Rules Revealed for Skills Competition, Flag Football
The NFL announced the rules and regulations for the revamp of the 2023 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, which will be highlighted by a series of skill competitions and three flag football games. Renamed the Pro Bowl Games, the new format will see the NFC and AFC battle for supremacy over...
Bleacher Report
Michigan's Blake Corum '50-50' on Returning to School, Entering 2023 NFL Draft
Michigan running back Blake Corum hasn't made a final decision on whether to return to the Wolverines next season or declare for the 2023 NFL draft. Corum told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's "50-50" and still weighing his options:. Corum also said recently that he'll come to a decision "sooner...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?
After 15 weeks of the 2022 season, the playoff picture is taking shape in the NFL. Three divisions are already decided. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the action by taking care of the rival Seattle Seahawks to capture the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are the champions of the NFC North after the biggest comeback in NFL history. Despite getting a scare from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh straight season.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Royce Freeman and More Surprising Pickups
The first week of the 2022 fantasy football playoffs is in the books, and managers fortunate enough to still have something to play for must continue their vigilance on the waiver wire. While there isn't a ton of startable talent to be found in the free-agency pool right now, injuries...
Bleacher Report
College Football Bowl Picks 2022: Predictions for Most Underrated Games on Slate
The college football bowl season gives us a chance to celebrate teams that flew under the radar in the regular season. The Duke Blue Devils were not in the national conversation much, but they were one of the most surprising teams in the ACC. Duke plays the UCF Knights in...
NFL
Falcons DC Dean Pees transported to hospital after on-field collision during pregame; Frank Bush to call defensive plays vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field collision during pregame of Sunday's NFC South game against the Saints and was transported to a local New Orleans hospital, the team announced. "He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Likely out for Rest of Season with Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is reportedly "highly unlikely" to play again this season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported no formal determination has been made, but "all eyes are expected to be on a healthy...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bulls Players 'Directed Frustration' at Zach LaVine During Halftime Exchange
During the Chicago Bulls' 150-136 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, "multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine" during a "strong exchange" at halftime, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Johnson asked Bulls head coach Billy Donovan about the confrontation, and he said "confrontation is healthy" and...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 16: Standings and Matchups to Watch
If it feels like almost all of the teams in the NFL are holding on to playoff hopes, however, slim, the feeling isn't wrong. Heading down the stretch, a number of clubs remain in the running for the postseason, while positioning remains in flux. Below, we'll break down the current...
Bleacher Report
Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested for Alleged Assault over Nightclub Fight
Former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday morning. TMZ Sports obtained a video that showed McGinest approaching a man who was sitting at a table at a lounge in West Hollywood, California. They exchanged words with each other before the former linebacker punched the man in the face.
Bleacher Report
Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Texas RB Ranked No. 4 on B/R Big Board
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Monday:. Robinson will not participate in the Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies. Robinson is projected to be the top running back in the 2023 class, topping Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs...
Bleacher Report
Packers Rumors: Sammy Watkins Released Before Week 15 vs. Rams; Will Go on Waivers
The Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, but they reportedly made a move ahead of the contest at Lambeau Field. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFC North team released wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The Clemson product will go on waivers as a result.
atozsports.com
Why Mike Vrabel should reconsider his plan for Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is as tough as they come, and Sunday’s game in Los Angeles was just another example of that. After being brought to the ground on the first series of the game by Khalil Mack, Tannehill was carted off the field with what appeared to be an aggravation of the ankle injury that has bothered him all season. As soon as the cart came out and Tannehill’s shoe came off, Titans fans began to fear the worst.
Comments / 0