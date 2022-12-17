ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
atozsports.com

The most embarrassing fact about the Tennessee Titans offense

The Tennessee Titans offense has been a chore to watch in 2022. What was once an exciting, explosive, and dynamic unit in 2020 when they averaged 30.7 points per game has since devolved to a unit that lacks playmakers, balance, or creativity. Anyone who has sat down to watch a...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 16 Released

Playoff spots will be on the line during Week 16 of the NFL season. The league released the various playoff-clinching scenarios for the upcoming slate Monday:. Buffalo Bills: Clinch AFC East with win over Chicago Bears OR Miami Dolphins loss (to Green Bay Packers) Cincinnati Bengals: Clinch playoff berth with...
Bleacher Report

Andre Carter II to Be Eligible for 2023 NFL Draft; Army LB Is No. 29 on B/R Big Board

Army linebacker Andre Carter II is expected to be eligible for the 2023 NFL draft thanks to a provision in the Omnibus Appropriations Measure. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported amended language was added to the Congressional bill and filed Tuesday. The changes will provide Carter and any other current academy upperclassmen at Army, Navy and Air Force the ability to defer their military service for the chance to play professional sports.
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?

After 15 weeks of the 2022 season, the playoff picture is taking shape in the NFL. Three divisions are already decided. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the action by taking care of the rival Seattle Seahawks to capture the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are the champions of the NFC North after the biggest comeback in NFL history. Despite getting a scare from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh straight season.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Royce Freeman and More Surprising Pickups

The first week of the 2022 fantasy football playoffs is in the books, and managers fortunate enough to still have something to play for must continue their vigilance on the waiver wire. While there isn't a ton of startable talent to be found in the free-agency pool right now, injuries...
Bleacher Report

Report: Bulls Players 'Directed Frustration' at Zach LaVine During Halftime Exchange

During the Chicago Bulls' 150-136 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, "multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine" during a "strong exchange" at halftime, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Johnson asked Bulls head coach Billy Donovan about the confrontation, and he said "confrontation is healthy" and...
Bleacher Report

Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested for Alleged Assault over Nightclub Fight

Former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday morning. TMZ Sports obtained a video that showed McGinest approaching a man who was sitting at a table at a lounge in West Hollywood, California. They exchanged words with each other before the former linebacker punched the man in the face.
atozsports.com

Why Mike Vrabel should reconsider his plan for Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is as tough as they come, and Sunday’s game in Los Angeles was just another example of that. After being brought to the ground on the first series of the game by Khalil Mack, Tannehill was carted off the field with what appeared to be an aggravation of the ankle injury that has bothered him all season. As soon as the cart came out and Tannehill’s shoe came off, Titans fans began to fear the worst.
