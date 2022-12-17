No college basketball team has made more negative headlines than the Hartford Hawks over the past year, and they’ll be in San Francisco this week. The Hawks, who will face the USF Dons at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, haven’t been embroiled in any criminal cases or had players implicated in cheating or gambling scandals. It’s the university’s upcoming move from Division I to Division III, and the fallout surrounding it, that has made the school one of the most infamous in the nation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO