The Pitt Panthers added a third wide receiver to their 2023 class.
sfstandard.com
College Basketball’s Most Controversial Program Visits SF This Week
No college basketball team has made more negative headlines than the Hartford Hawks over the past year, and they’ll be in San Francisco this week. The Hawks, who will face the USF Dons at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, haven’t been embroiled in any criminal cases or had players implicated in cheating or gambling scandals. It’s the university’s upcoming move from Division I to Division III, and the fallout surrounding it, that has made the school one of the most infamous in the nation.
KTVU FOX 2
College student dies in snowstorm while driving home to San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A college student from San Jose died Tuesday when he was caught in a snowstorm on his way home from college. Bryant Rosas crashed in Colorado as he drove from Benedictine College in Kansas to his hometown, college officials said. He was on his way to spend Christmas break with his family, they said.
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
sfstandard.com
Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says
California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
vallejosun.com
Policing and protest on Vallejo's waterfront
It’s been one year since the launch of the Vallejo Sun! We’ve published hundreds of stories, launched a podcast, and published several major investigations. But that work is expensive to produce, and at the end of the year, we’ve still got a pretty big gap in our budget. So we’re launching a special anniversary fundraiser to help us raise $5,000 to fill that gap.
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
154-year-old Holy Names University in Oakland closing next year, officials say
"The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and exacerbated existing challenges, and disproportionately impacted the students HNU serves."
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
‘Porch pirates’ responsible for stealing 260 million packages, worth $19.5B, over the last year
According to a new report, porch pirates have been just as busy as the delivery men, with 260 million packages stolen being off porches over the last year.
Oakland bar and concert venue Starline Social Club announces closure
Its last day in operation will be New Year's Eve.
San Jose man pleads guilty to federal marijuana distribution charges
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A San Jose man pleaded guilty last week to federal marijuana distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. Tan Minh Vo, 50, admitted to the scheme to ship nearly 500 pounds of marijuana from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The first shipment was discovered […]
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
thesfnews.com
3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO—A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, December 17, at around 3:39 a.m. It was centered less than a mile northeast of El Cerrito with a depth of 3.6 miles according to reports. USGS measured the quake at 4.0 at first but was remeasured. A temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area and was felt most strongly in Berkeley.
KTVU FOX 2
11-year-old Oakland boy found safe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland found an 11-year-old boy who had been missing since Thursday night. Zae'yanti Morris was found on Monday. Police did not say any more, other than he was safe.
sfstandard.com
Journeys: Snatching Fish from the ‘Devil’s Teeth’
It was unreal. The mysterious and wild islands in front of me made it seem like I’d warped into another world from the urban San Francisco streets where I’d started the day. But the piercing icy wind hitting my knuckles as they clutched a fishing rod made it painfully clear that this was no dream.
Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say
ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
Fire in Castro Valley home extinguished in under 30 minutes
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department extinguished a structure fire in Castro Valley in under 30 minutes Tuesday, according to a tweet from the department. Firefighters responded to the fire just after 11 a.m., according to the tweet. The fire extended into the attic of the structure, which looked […]
