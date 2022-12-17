ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

City of Charleston gives $25,000 to the Town of James Island for seeking draining improvements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will award up to $25,000 to the Town of James Island to identify what areas should seek draining improvements. The City of Charleston committee on public works and utilities approved a memorandum of agreement with the Town of James Island to work collaboratively on a drainage study of the Camp Road Drainage Basin to develop drainage improvement project concepts.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Fairy House Festival schedule for January in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks. Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts. Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC

The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Where to get holiday meals in Charleston this year

Relax this holiday season and let someone else handle the cooking for you. Several Charleston-area restaurants are offering special holiday platters and meals that require nothing more than heating up the oven. Or, skip the at-home meal all together and dine-in at one of these Charleston establishments that will remain open for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County 911 to host open interviews for telecommunicators

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center is looking for fill openings for telecommunicators in January. The dispatch center will have open interviews for 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator I openings. Candidates can apply for jobs on-site. Interviews will take place on the following dates at Charleston County Public Services: The […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Fire damages Daniel Island condos

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County gifted teacher wants stem building materials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During this season of giving, how about helping out a local teacher with their classroom supply needs?. A Charleston County educator wants to increase her students’ STEM-building skills once they return from Christmas break. Gifted and talented Julian Mitchell Math and Science Elementary teacher Jessica...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
blufftonsun.com

Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies need answers in 2020 James Island homicide

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two years ago today, 22-year-old Nygel Covington was shot and killed on James Island, and deputies are continuing to search for those responsible. On Dec. 20, 2020, at around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Seccessionville Road in reference to a shooting, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Warming shelter to open Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, along with the North Charleston Police Department, hosted their second annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway in North Charleston Sunday. Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. A large line surrounded the block as members of the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

