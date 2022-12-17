Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
City of Charleston gives $25,000 to the Town of James Island for seeking draining improvements
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will award up to $25,000 to the Town of James Island to identify what areas should seek draining improvements. The City of Charleston committee on public works and utilities approved a memorandum of agreement with the Town of James Island to work collaboratively on a drainage study of the Camp Road Drainage Basin to develop drainage improvement project concepts.
live5news.com
Charleston looking to turn former radio station site into public park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston could soon be spending millions to turn the site of a former radio station in West Ashley into a public park with waterfront access. It’s been a while since WPAL signed off from a two-acre site along Wappoo Road near Savannah Highway...
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
live5news.com
Phase 2 almost complete on West Ashley Station Shopping Center remodeling
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition is expected to begin soon at the Doscher’s IGA Supermarket off Savannah Highway at the West Ashley Station Shopping Center. Phase 2 for this project began in the beginning of summer and the next step is pre-construction for these developers. City officials say this...
counton2.com
Fairy House Festival schedule for January in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks. Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts. Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be...
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
Former radio station property to become new waterfront park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park will soon be constructed at the site of a former Charleston-area radio station. Waterfront land along Wappoo Road that once housed radio station WPAL was purchased by the City of Charleston in 2015 for the purpose of becoming a public park. The city has been in discussion with […]
live5news.com
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Charleston City Paper
Where to get holiday meals in Charleston this year
Relax this holiday season and let someone else handle the cooking for you. Several Charleston-area restaurants are offering special holiday platters and meals that require nothing more than heating up the oven. Or, skip the at-home meal all together and dine-in at one of these Charleston establishments that will remain open for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
Charleston County 911 to host open interviews for telecommunicators
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center is looking for fill openings for telecommunicators in January. The dispatch center will have open interviews for 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator I openings. Candidates can apply for jobs on-site. Interviews will take place on the following dates at Charleston County Public Services: The […]
counton2.com
Fire damages Daniel Island condos
International African American Museum to delay opening. International African American Museum to delay opening. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal …. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party,...
live5news.com
Charleston County gifted teacher wants stem building materials
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During this season of giving, how about helping out a local teacher with their classroom supply needs?. A Charleston County educator wants to increase her students’ STEM-building skills once they return from Christmas break. Gifted and talented Julian Mitchell Math and Science Elementary teacher Jessica...
blufftonsun.com
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Deputies need answers in 2020 James Island homicide
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two years ago today, 22-year-old Nygel Covington was shot and killed on James Island, and deputies are continuing to search for those responsible. On Dec. 20, 2020, at around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Seccessionville Road in reference to a shooting, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office […]
live5news.com
Warming shelter to open Monday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
live5news.com
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
live5news.com
Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, along with the North Charleston Police Department, hosted their second annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway in North Charleston Sunday. Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. A large line surrounded the block as members of the...
wpde.com
'Babes in Candyland' for hospitalized infants in Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Medical Center is warming the hearts of families with babies in the Level II Special Care Nursery. It's the 6th year of the holiday tradition. This year, the theme is "Babes in Candyland," with cotton candy, candy canes, candy dots, and more. Summerville Medical...
Comments / 1