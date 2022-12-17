Image your annual Christmas Day Elf rewatch, but it’s on a gorgeous new 4K TV. With one of the best TV deals, you can enjoy everything from Christmas rom-coms to family flicks on a 58-inch screen, for less. The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV is now just $298 at Walmart, saving $40 off the regular $338 price. Hurry though — this deal is flying off the shelves faster than you can say “Elf on a shelf” so you’ll need to snap it up quick if you want to take it home in time for the holidays. If you buy it today, you can get it delivered before Christmas.

1 DAY AGO