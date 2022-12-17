ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Historic Vikings rally rises above, in age of NFL comeback

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins interrupted the beginning of the television interview that was being shouted above the euphoric uproar in Minnesota, incredulously repeating his question to the reporter to make sure he had the details right. Yes, the Vikings had just completed the biggest comeback in NFL history,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Steelers expect QB Kenny Pickett to start against Raiders

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas. Pickett did not play in Sunday's 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Garrett, Chubb out as Browns prepare for Saints, snow

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury Tuesday as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday's game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather. Garrett has 13 1/2 sacks despite...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ball, Oubre lead Hornets past Kings to halt 8-game skid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Sacramento Kings 125-119 on Monday night to stop an eight-game losing streak. “He has great courage,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s confident and he badly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Falcons' Pees resumes lead role with defense following scare

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are planning to have veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees call the plays in Saturday's game at Baltimore following his scary pregame collision on the field that forced him to miss last week's game in New Orleans. The 73-year-old Pees was on...
ATLANTA, GA
Bears' Jenkins may practice this week after neck injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team's practice facility Tuesday, two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it's a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Lamar Jackson still not at practice during open portion

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was not present during the part of practice open to reporters Tuesday. The Baltimore quarterback has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Ravens beat Pittsburgh and lost to Cleveland without him, and they host Atlanta on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ravens WRs take another hit: Duvernay on IR with foot injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put Devin Duvernay on injured reserve Tuesday in another blow to their increasingly maligned wide receiver group. Duvernay was limited in practice by a foot injury, and the team announced a short time later that he was going on IR. The Ravens claimed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Jokic's latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound,...
DENVER, CO
Knicks rout Warriors 132-94, extend win streak to 8 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points, Jalen Brunson had 21 and the New York Knicks rolled to their eighth straight victory, beating the depleted Golden State Warriors 132-94 on Tuesday night. Quentin Grimes added 19 points and RJ Barrett had 18 as New York extended the...
GRIMES, CA
Bulls snap 4-game slide, top short-handed Heat 113-103

MIAMI (AP) — The only yells in the Chicago locker room were happy ones. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 113-103 on Tuesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
Wizards snap losing streak at 10, beat Suns 113-110

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points and the Washington Wizards stopped their 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns 113-110. Washington played without Kristaps Porzingis, sidelined with what Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. called a “non-COVID illness." But Daniel Gafford filled in at center and had 12 points and eight rebounds as the Wizards won for the first time since Nov. 28, when they beat Minnesota 142-128 in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Catcher Austin Hedges, Pirates finalize $5M, 1-year contract

Catcher Austin Hedges and the Pittsdurgh Pirates completed their agreement Tuesday on a $5 million, one-year contract. The 30-year-old played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central.
PITTSBURGH, PA

