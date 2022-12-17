ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felton, DE

WBOC

Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing

FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
FELTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.

KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Parsonsburg Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Parsonsburg man will spend several years behind bars after he was convicted for illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. The State's Attorney for Wicomico County says that 29-year-old Stephen Marchael Truitt, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a regulated firearm and one count of reckless endangerment on Dec. 16. Senior Judge of the First Judicial Circuit, the Honorable Daniel M. Long, accepted the plea and sentenced Truitt to 20 years of incarceration with all but five years suspended, which is the mandatory minimum sentence.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend

DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Crash Sunday

FELTON, DE
WBOC

Smyrna Man Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

CHESWOLD, Del. - Troopers arrested a Smryna man after finding weapons and drugs during a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 17 a trooper in Cheswold saw a car with a headlight out and pulled them over. Troopers say the driver, 23-year-old Zion Cole of Smyrna, smelled like marijuana and drug paraphernalia was visible in the car.
SMYRNA, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church

Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Escapee Apprehended After Leaving Community Service

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Authorities apprehended an escapee who walked away from community service days prior. The Delaware Department of Correction say Matthew Lawson, 39, of Millsboro is back in custody after leaving his community service / work detail in Georgetown on Dec. 15. Authorities say Lawson was apprehended on...
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

ESVA Man Convicted in Wicomico County Attempted Murder Case

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An Eastern Shore of Virginia Man has been convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder by a Wicomico County jury following a shooting last December. According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Evron Terrell Strand Jr, a 22 year old man from New Church Virginia, was convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm use in a crime of violence on December 14th following a three day trial. Strand will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, DE – Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. At approximately 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road, was approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road. Turning left onto Almond Avenue, the Yukon crossed into the Suzuki’s path on Irish Hill Road. The motorcycle driver was ejected when the front tire struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being The post Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia appeared first on Shore News Network.
MAGNOLIA, DE
WBOC

Police Investigating Murder in Dover

DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Dover police seek suspect(s) in fatal Sunday morning shooting

Dover police so far have a victim, but no suspect as they investigate a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officers responding to a "shots fired" report shortly before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive found 28-year-old Jeff Tolson on the ground, suffering from several wounds.
DOVER, DE

