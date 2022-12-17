Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WBOC
Parsonsburg Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Parsonsburg man will spend several years behind bars after he was convicted for illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. The State's Attorney for Wicomico County says that 29-year-old Stephen Marchael Truitt, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a regulated firearm and one count of reckless endangerment on Dec. 16. Senior Judge of the First Judicial Circuit, the Honorable Daniel M. Long, accepted the plea and sentenced Truitt to 20 years of incarceration with all but five years suspended, which is the mandatory minimum sentence.
'I thought a woman was getting murdered:' Neighbors intervene during attack in NJ neighborhood
"I mean, the neighbors did a really good job and possibly saved her life," said Deputy Chief Mike Packer.
fox5dc.com
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
DOVER, Del.- A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. Both incidents unfolded at separate sites, 24 hours apart. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
WMDT.com
1 dead, and 1 stabbed just hours a part in Dover
DOVER, Del. – 1 man is now dead in Dover following a homicide on Sunday and this morning 1 man has been reported stabbed just hours later. What started as a quiet Sunday in Dover quickly changed after reports of shots fired in the 900 block of wood crest drive. “Officers responded to the area and located the victim 28 year old Jeffrey Tolson on the ground he had sustained multiple gun shot wounds,” says Master Corporal Ryan Schmid.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Crash Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on December 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area as Ralph Marlow, 42, of Felton, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Magnolia area...
WBOC
Smyrna Man Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges
CHESWOLD, Del. - Troopers arrested a Smryna man after finding weapons and drugs during a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 17 a trooper in Cheswold saw a car with a headlight out and pulled them over. Troopers say the driver, 23-year-old Zion Cole of Smyrna, smelled like marijuana and drug paraphernalia was visible in the car.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church
Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
Other Shoe Drops In Baltimore: Accused Gunman Charged With Attempted Murder
Police in Baltimore say they've charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder in an October shooting in which the victim apparently left a shoe behind. Tyqwaun Kells is believed to have shot the 19-year-old victim during a dispute on the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue in Hampden around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, city police announced.
WBOC
Escapee Apprehended After Leaving Community Service
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Authorities apprehended an escapee who walked away from community service days prior. The Delaware Department of Correction say Matthew Lawson, 39, of Millsboro is back in custody after leaving his community service / work detail in Georgetown on Dec. 15. Authorities say Lawson was apprehended on...
Bay Net
UPDATE: Calvert Deputy In Critical Condition After Being Shot During Vehicle Pursuit
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4. Preliminary investigation...
WBOC
ESVA Man Convicted in Wicomico County Attempted Murder Case
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An Eastern Shore of Virginia Man has been convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder by a Wicomico County jury following a shooting last December. According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Evron Terrell Strand Jr, a 22 year old man from New Church Virginia, was convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm use in a crime of violence on December 14th following a three day trial. Strand will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, DE – Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. At approximately 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road, was approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road. Turning left onto Almond Avenue, the Yukon crossed into the Suzuki’s path on Irish Hill Road. The motorcycle driver was ejected when the front tire struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being The post Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Police Investigating Murder in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Woodcrest Drive. According to the City of Dover Police Department, on Dec. 18 around 2:48 am, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. There, police say they found...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover police seek suspect(s) in fatal Sunday morning shooting
Dover police so far have a victim, but no suspect as they investigate a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officers responding to a "shots fired" report shortly before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive found 28-year-old Jeff Tolson on the ground, suffering from several wounds.
Correctional officer admits attacking handcuffed prisoner, lying about it, officials say
A former New Jersey correctional officer admitted this month that he attacked a handcuffed prisoner and lied about the 2020 incident in a report, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Jason Parks, 43, of the Gibbstown section of Greenwich in Gloucester County, pleaded guilty on Dec. 5...
