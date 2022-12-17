Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday.

Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m.

(Screenshot taken from Optimum’s outage map webpage )

Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration time is by 8 p.m.

To view Optimum’s outage map, click here .

