ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

By Amanda Barber
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5obJ_0jmL4iuq00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday.

Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUaAz_0jmL4iuq00
(Screenshot taken from Optimum’s outage map webpage )

Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration time is by 8 p.m.

To view Optimum’s outage map, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash involving mail van sends 4 to hospital in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a mail van on Monday. At around 8 a.m., deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of US Rt. 19 and Ames Heights Rd., according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department says that a Rural Mail Carrier […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Huntington Public Works Department prepares for upcoming storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are calling it the calm before the storm -- the few days leading up to what could be the first big snow of the season. Huntington Public Works Department plows and salt trucks have been ready since November. “We’re anticipating the worst but hoping for...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

U.S. 52 reopens after crash involving box truck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence County deputies say that the westbound lanes of U.S. 52 are open, but traffic is heavily congested. Deputies encourage drivers to seek an alternate route. Investigators say that the crash involved a box truck and a car. They say one person was transported to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WVNT-TV

Trucking company sent violation notice in West Virginia chemical spill

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax on Aug. 24, 2022, causing the chemical spill and closing part of the West Virginia Turnpike for nearly 20 hours. West, from South Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI following the crash, authorities said at the time of his arrest.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities seek teen missing from Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. Officers say Cochran is described as a white female standing 5’7″ and weighing approximately 150lbs. with brown […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Several injured after crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-car motor vehicle accident sent several to the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 8:00 this morning, December 19, 2022, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US Route 19, and Ames...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County

Herd fans took in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on the video board ahead of the basketball team's home game. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl. Updated: 4 hours ago. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy