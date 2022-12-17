Proposed permanent housing building for those experiencing homelessness raises concerns with some Dorchester residents

Read full article on original website
ohpls
3d ago
"Some Concerns"? Put one Brookline, Newton, Wellesley, Lexington and there'd be a lot more than "some concerns".
Reply(2)
12
Only a movie
2d ago
In my day they called them the projects. A place you avoid unless it's important.
Reply
5
multihousingnews.com
Partially Affordable Senior Housing Opens in Massachusetts
Pennrose broke ground on the 60-unit project last year. Pennrose has completed Julia Bancroft Apartments, a 60-unit mixed-income, senior housing community in Auburn, Mass. The age-restricted community caters to seniors aged 62 and over. Of the total, 45 units are affordable to residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, seven of them being accessible units and four being allocated for community-based housing.
CEO with Down syndrome battles landlord over water damage to North End apartment
BOSTON - Collette DiVitto is no stranger to adversity. The businesswoman with Down syndrome started her own cookie company, Collettey's Cookies, five years ago and since then it has exploded. Now, Collette says she has a new challenge. Her North End apartment building has a buckled floor, cracks in the ceiling and beams, soaked rugs, and yellow plaster. All of it is the result of water damage. "I've just had it. I really am. It makes me get mad and sad," Collette said. Collette's mom, Rosemary Alfredo, said issues with leaking water in the unit started months ago, when the...
WBUR
Fight for Chinatown park snagged by asbestos concerns
Environmental hazards in Chinatown’s only recreational park are at the center of a yearslong battle for open space in the neighborhood. Reggie Wong Memorial Park is a paved lot near South Station that community groups have been trying to lease from the state for years. Neighborhood advocates say they need the lease to ensure the park stays in the community and to make long-awaited improvements.
WBUR
A Family's Peace | Part II
On a sunny Saturday in 2016, Benine Timothee left her house to visit a friend who lived close by and never returned. She had lived in the United States for only three months when she was shot and killed outside a corner store in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects in the case.
Haverhill Landlord Must Pay State $40K For Lying About Apartment Sanitation: AG
Landlords are often accused of painting over wall outlets, but one landlord was much more extreme, cutting corners to commit $20,000 worth of fraud, according to authorities. Thomas Theriault, of Haverhill, allegedly lied on state rent subsidy documents indicating that he had apartments inspec…
WBUR
5 takeaways from Mayor Wu's year-end 'Radio Boston' interview
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu knows that talking about housing policy makes some people's "eyes glaze over." But that didn't stop her from getting into the weeds during her monthly appearance yesterday on Radio Boston. And she also made several bits of news. Here's a recap:
Bentley Falcon Athletics
Why It’s Hard to House the Homeless
When temperatures begin to fall in Massachusetts, donations to help the homeless begin to rise. Whether financial or in-kind — a category that includes warm socks and winter coats — these donations help the estimated 20,000 men, women and children across the state who experience homelessness on a given night avoid the potentially fatal effects of frigid winter weather.
mybackyardnews.com
COMMUNITY CENTER OF NORTH ATTLEBORO
The Community Center of North Attleboro is offering December School Vacation Fun Classes and Activities December 27-30. Among the offerings are numerous art classes for kids ages 6 and up and Rick Morin’s Rhythm Room Bucket Boot Camp. Visit our website for more information and registration:. and follow us...
Community rallies behind Roslindale businesses damaged in crash
A car crashed into a building on Corinth Street on Sunday causing significant structural damage. Members of the Boston community are rallying around Roslindale businesses that were damaged Sunday when a car crashed into the building that houses them, causing the facade of the structure to come down. The Boston...
WBUR
As literacy screening becomes a requirement in Mass., a look at what impact it makes in schools
Third graders at Sumner G. Whittier School, in Everett, sound out words — syllable by syllable — on a recent morning. Teacher Audra Lessard asks each of the five students to carefully read a word aloud from a worksheet. “Br - i - m … brim!” says Matthew....
MA doctor indicted for health care fraud
A sleep medicine physician from Massachusetts was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme.
nbcboston.com
Streets Closed as Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Roxbury
Authorities are responding to a massive water main break in Boston early Sunday morning. Boston Fire said they responded to a water main break at around 6:30 a.m. and Boston Water has shut down a 12 inch water main. Authorities reported that the break caused part of the street to...
WBUR
Remembering the 1942 Cocoanut Grove fire and its lasting impact on Boston
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 20. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been 80 years since hundreds of people died in a fire at the Cocoanut Grove on Piedmont Street. We speak with Stephanie Schorow, author of the newly revised book "The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire: A Boston Tragedy," about the legacy of that fire and its impact on Boston.
RI man gets 1 year for role in $600K Home Depot fraud
A Providence man who participated in a scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000 in supplies was sentenced Thursday to one year and one day in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.
No reform, no deal, says Mayor Wu on police contract
"That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city." Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city will not sign any contract with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association unless it contains provisions on police reform. “We continue to have conversations and our firm position is...
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Joseph M. Mullen Killed in The Line of Duty 50 Years Ago
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Joseph M. Mullen Killed in The Line of Duty 50 Years Ago: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Officer Joseph M. Mullen who was killed in the line of duty 50 years ago. On December 18, 1972, Officer Mullen was killed when he was struck by a motor vehicle while directing traffic during an overtime assignment at the John Hancock Tower in Copley Square.
Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston
"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
nbcboston.com
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
8-year-old boy honored for helping family, neighbors escape from Dorchester house fire
BOSTON — A young boy is being honored for his heroism in Boston. The 8-year-old helped his family and neighbors when a fire broke out on Dec. 3. A candle exploded in the middle of the night, causing a fire at Hasani Little’s home in Dorchester. As his...
