LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville punter Mark Vassett has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound punter had a tremendous sophomore campaign for the Cardinals. His 44.6 yards per punt not only ranked 18th in FBS, but it set a new single-season school record (minimum 25 punts), breaking Mason King's previous best of 43.9 yards per punt. Of his 52 total punts, 10 of them traveled over 50 yards and 19 were caught inside the 20-yard line. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO