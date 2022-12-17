ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 7 Texas hosts Louisiana on Wednesday

For the third straight game under acting head coach Rodney Terry, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns return to Austin and the Moody Center to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday looking for a more comfortable win than last Monday’s overtime victory over the Rice Owls. And while...
AUSTIN, TX
kentuckytoday.com

Brohm's first recruiting class at UofL will be a good one

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Immediately after being hired as Louisville's new football coach on Dec. 7, and before his introduction to UofL fans and media the next day, Jeff Brohm was on the phone to recruits. And it looks as if it could pay off with his inaugural class being one of the best groups ever for the Cardinals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Survey: Should Texas retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Texas Longhorns added another National Championship last week, capturing their fourth Volleyball title and...
AUSTIN, TX
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Lipscomb by 1. —After a record-setting season, Louisville punter Mark Vassett is entering the transfer portal. —Former Louisville RB Trevion Cooley is transferring to Georgia Tech, which means the Cardinals will see him again in the 2023 season-opener for both teams. —Jeff Brohm will host a National Signing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Punter Mark Vassett Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville punter Mark Vassett has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound punter had a tremendous sophomore campaign for the Cardinals. His 44.6 yards per punt not only ranked 18th in FBS, but it set a new single-season school record (minimum 25 punts), breaking Mason King's previous best of 43.9 yards per punt. Of his 52 total punts, 10 of them traveled over 50 yards and 19 were caught inside the 20-yard line. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers, Bluejays, Busboom Kelly's Cardinals all ranked in final AVCA poll

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two programs from the Cornhusker State are in the final volleyball rankings, as is another helmed by a Nebraska native. Nebraska finished the season ranked ninth, while Creighton came in at No. 21 in the final poll. Louisville, which is coached by former Husker and Cortland native Dani Busboom Kelly, closed at No. 2 after falling to top-ranked Texas in the national championship match on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
Burnt Orange Nation

Quick thoughts from No. 7 Texas’ 72-62 win over Stanford

After nearly a week away, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns were back on the hardwood on Sunday and came away with a 72-62 win over Stanford. Here are a few quick thoughts from the win. This isn’t the same Texas team without Chris Beard. Not yet at least. Nearly a...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Louisville RB commit Logan Frazier sets signing date

Logan Frazier, a commit under the Scott Satterfield administration, has stayed loyal to the university despite the coaching change to Head Coach Jeff Brohm. But, if you know Logan’s story, then it is no surprise that his loyalty never wavered amidst all the personnel changes. Frazier’s family comes from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
Westloaded

Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.

There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
KENTUCKY STATE

