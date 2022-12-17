Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas hosts Louisiana on Wednesday
For the third straight game under acting head coach Rodney Terry, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns return to Austin and the Moody Center to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday looking for a more comfortable win than last Monday’s overtime victory over the Rice Owls. And while...
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm's first recruiting class at UofL will be a good one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Immediately after being hired as Louisville's new football coach on Dec. 7, and before his introduction to UofL fans and media the next day, Jeff Brohm was on the phone to recruits. And it looks as if it could pay off with his inaugural class being one of the best groups ever for the Cardinals.
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Should Texas retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Texas Longhorns added another National Championship last week, capturing their fourth Volleyball title and...
DL Coach Mark Ivey, Deion Branch to Remain with Louisville
Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm is continuing to shape his first staff.
Louisville's list of commitments a day prior to early signing period
The NCAA early signing period for college football is just a day away. On Wednesday, December 21, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm will welcome a new group of Cardinals to the roster. Since being named as the program's 24th head coach last week, Brohm has added commitments from a pair...
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Lipscomb by 1. —After a record-setting season, Louisville punter Mark Vassett is entering the transfer portal. —Former Louisville RB Trevion Cooley is transferring to Georgia Tech, which means the Cardinals will see him again in the 2023 season-opener for both teams. —Jeff Brohm will host a National Signing...
Stephen Herron Jr. announces decision to transfer to Louisville
Stephen Herron is returning to his home state of Kentucky to finish out his career
Louisville Punter Mark Vassett Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville punter Mark Vassett has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound punter had a tremendous sophomore campaign for the Cardinals. His 44.6 yards per punt not only ranked 18th in FBS, but it set a new single-season school record (minimum 25 punts), breaking Mason King's previous best of 43.9 yards per punt. Of his 52 total punts, 10 of them traveled over 50 yards and 19 were caught inside the 20-yard line. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers, Bluejays, Busboom Kelly's Cardinals all ranked in final AVCA poll
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two programs from the Cornhusker State are in the final volleyball rankings, as is another helmed by a Nebraska native. Nebraska finished the season ranked ninth, while Creighton came in at No. 21 in the final poll. Louisville, which is coached by former Husker and Cortland native Dani Busboom Kelly, closed at No. 2 after falling to top-ranked Texas in the national championship match on Saturday.
Former Oklahoma DL Announces Transfer Destination
Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Cedric Roberts is headed back to his home state after one year in Norman.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas survives in 72-62 win over Stanford in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge
At the American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns opened up a double-digit lead in the second half and held on to beat the Stanford Cardinal 72-62 for the second consecutive win under acting head coach Rodney Terry. Texas held...
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thoughts from No. 7 Texas’ 72-62 win over Stanford
After nearly a week away, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns were back on the hardwood on Sunday and came away with a 72-62 win over Stanford. Here are a few quick thoughts from the win. This isn’t the same Texas team without Chris Beard. Not yet at least. Nearly a...
Louisville RB commit Logan Frazier sets signing date
Logan Frazier, a commit under the Scott Satterfield administration, has stayed loyal to the university despite the coaching change to Head Coach Jeff Brohm. But, if you know Logan’s story, then it is no surprise that his loyalty never wavered amidst all the personnel changes. Frazier’s family comes from...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne talks after Louisville men's basketball loses to Lipscomb
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne holds a press conference after the Cardinals lost to Lipscomb at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
wdrb.com
Louisville breaks ground on $11 million expansion of Baxter Community Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Baxter Community Center in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is getting a major upgrade. Louisville city leaders broke ground Monday on the project that's part of the redevelopment of the Beecher Terrace area. The project will cost $11 million and add 4,500 square feet to the development.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Ky. woman wins big from company holiday party lottery tickets
Lori Janes said she was happy to get a gift card to TJ Maxx during their $25 white elephant gift exchange, but it was “stolen” from her.
