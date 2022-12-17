ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TheStreet

New Casino Owner Closes Beloved Las Vegas Strip Attraction

When a major property changes hands on the Las Vegas Strip, the new owner usually wants to put its stamp on the property. That doesn't always happen quickly. Bally's (BALY) - Get Free Report, for example, has closed on its purchase of Tropicana, and aside from some signage changes to denote the new owner's loyalty program, almost nothing has changed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Southern California Weather Force

Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details

A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

