A man lived alone on a pirate island that he bought for $10,000 but years later he was offered $50 million for it
Moyenne IslandPhoto bymwanasimba from La Réunion; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Moyenne Island is a small island in the Indian Ocean that is just 24 acres in size. It is located by the Sainte Anne Marine National Park located off the coast of Seychelles.
New Casino Owner Closes Beloved Las Vegas Strip Attraction
When a major property changes hands on the Las Vegas Strip, the new owner usually wants to put its stamp on the property. That doesn't always happen quickly. Bally's (BALY) - Get Free Report, for example, has closed on its purchase of Tropicana, and aside from some signage changes to denote the new owner's loyalty program, almost nothing has changed.
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
Stunning photos of L.A.'s celebrity mountain lion P-22
P-22, who has been euthanized due to severe injuries, was thought to be about 12 years old.
Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains
Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
Dark foggy mountainPhoto byPhoto by Little Visuals. The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
Tahoe hotel named one of the world’s ‘most Instagrammable’ sold to new owners
The hotel began as three motels built to capitalize on tourism for the 1960 Winter Olympics.
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
Visitor hits $337,000 Jackpot at California Hotel & Casino
A regular visitor to Ninth Island bar hit a $337,000 jackpot at the California Hotel and Casino while playing Pai Gow Poker.
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
