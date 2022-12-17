ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Rapper Arrested for Fleeing Authorities in $5 Million Fraud Case

Detroit-based rapper Sameerah "Crème" Marrell is behind bars. Marrel, one-half of the duo Deuces Wild, was arrested on a bench warrant in Memphis, Tennessee earlier in December after she missed her Oct. 25 court date to plead guilty in a $5 million tax fraud case, Fox 2 Detroit confirmed.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy