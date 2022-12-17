ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpln.org

‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature

The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories

Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Mom concerned charter school won’t alter bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is concerned her child is going to be hit by a car while walking more than a half mile along a busy road everyday home from the bus stop. Jenny Long said her son’s charter school, Strive Collegiate Academy, is refusing to change the bus stop location after their family moved to a new Hermitage home.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Missing / Lost Cellphone "Pinging" Scam Hitting Our Area

(Nolensville, TN) In nearby Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Rutherford County, police have been warning residents about a person going door-to-door in an attempt to involve residents in a phone scam. The trickery involves a lost or stolen cellphone. Most recently on Sunday, an individual holding an iPad knocked on...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee

Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

Fox News

906K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy