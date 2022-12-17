Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
wpln.org
‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature
The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
wpln.org
Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories
Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
New poll shows majority of Metro Nashville workers don’t want a new Titans stadium
A new poll conducted by the Local Service Employees International Union (SEIU) organization revealed the majority of Metro Nashville workers do not want a new Titan's Stadium.
Davidson County DA requests 'no action' against police who shot man in Madison
In a letter to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Nashville DA Glenn Funk wrote that three officers should be cleared of their actions for shooting a man in Madison late this year.
Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville
A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law Director
Committee recommends Hendersonville Alderman for County Law Director role. The Sumner County Commission is expected to name Hendersonville Alderman Eric Sitler as County Law Director at its meeting tonight at 7PM in Gallatin.
WSMV
Mom concerned charter school won’t alter bus stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is concerned her child is going to be hit by a car while walking more than a half mile along a busy road everyday home from the bus stop. Jenny Long said her son’s charter school, Strive Collegiate Academy, is refusing to change the bus stop location after their family moved to a new Hermitage home.
Alleged package thief caught on camera in Nashville
Neighbors say a women driving a white Honda CRV has been stealing packages in the Hillsboro Pike and Lombardy Avenue area for weeks.
WSMV
Dickson Co. Sheriff K9 found at animal shelter after going missing at traffic stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office’s K9s was found at the Williamson County Animal Center after it went missing during a traffic stop on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said Nora went missing from the I-40/I-840 area on Monday afternoon. Around 7:30 p.m....
wgnsradio.com
New Missing / Lost Cellphone "Pinging" Scam Hitting Our Area
(Nolensville, TN) In nearby Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Rutherford County, police have been warning residents about a person going door-to-door in an attempt to involve residents in a phone scam. The trickery involves a lost or stolen cellphone. Most recently on Sunday, an individual holding an iPad knocked on...
WSMV
Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee
Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
News 2 Gives Back: Support for family of fallen Maury County deputy
Community members are invited to join News 2 to support the family of fallen Maury County Reserve Deputy Brad Miller all day Monday, Dec. 19.
Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of New Door-To-Door Scam
Police encourage residents to report the suspicious activity.
WSMV
Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
Nashville hits triple digits in murders for the year
There have been 100 murders in Nashville so far this year. The mother of Timothy Hodge says hers son was shot and killed back in August. She's pleading for the gun violence stop.
Worship service in violation of Franklin ordinance
A man is continuing to hold a weekly worship gathering on the Franklin Public Square, despite being told he is in violation of a recently passed ordinance.
