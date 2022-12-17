Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Ahoskie, December 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Wilson County man gets inspiration from son to win big jackpot
WILSON, N.C. — Joseph Gardner Jr. of Wilson uses inspiration from his son to pick his lucky numbers. It paid off when a $1 Cash 5 ticket delivered a $120,000 jackpot. “I’ve been playing a combination of my son’s birthday and the sports jersey numbers he used to wear,” Gardner said. Gardner, 60, matched all […]
greenvillejournal.com
Merle Johnson leaving post at city of Greenville to lead Orangeburg County economic commission
Merle Johnson, director of economic and community development for the city of Greenville since 2020, has accepted a position as the executive director of Orangeburg County Development Commission. Johnson has more than 15 years of economic development experience, and he helped drive efforts for companies and individuals looking to relocate...
wach.com
Victim identified in Two Notch Road shooting Saturday morning
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner say's they have identified the victim of a shooting early Saturday morning. Officials identified the victim as 34-year-old Terrell Bethel of Columbia. At around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, officials say Bethel was shot to multiple times. He would...
WIS-TV
SC Highway Patrol gives back to families impacted by highway collisions
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol decided to give back to seven families who have been impacted by highway collisions. The gesture was a part of the SC Highway Patrol’s 2022 Christmas Initiative. “These families have been through so much. Each of them have lost a...
WLOS.com
Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
Pitt County Schools announces administrative appointments
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced administrative leadership appointments involving several schools across the district, effective Jan. 23, 2023. Individuals who possess a combined total of 140 years in education, including a collective 52 as principals within the PCS system, will transition into new leadership roles at seven different schools […]
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One’s Hall of Fame inductees announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One announced who will be inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in March. The district’s Hall of Fame is an honor awarded to those of great influence and hard work. Four inductees were announced to enter Richland District One’s...
WIS-TV
My Take: The Fisher House of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fisher House of Columbia had its grand opening last Tuesday on the campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The Fisher House is the “Ronald McDonald House” for veterans and their families. It is a veterans’ home away from home. No...
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee's at 1120 N Wesleyan Blvd.
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 20, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.
One person died in a three-vehicle crash in Greenwood County Monday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
