Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Tri-City Herald
Why Aren’t ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri and Christine Brown Friends? Inside Their Feud
Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Meri Brown are officially single women following their splits from polygamous patriarch Kody Brown — but where do the former sister wives’ friendship stand now?. During the dramatic season 17 premiere, Christine opened up about her November 2021 split from the father...
Jane Fonda turns 85: The actor and activist’s most iconic fashion moments
With a career spanning seven decades, multi-talented actor, activist, fitness guru and beauty brand ambassador Jane Fonda is showing no signs of slowing down as she celebrates her 85th birthday (December 21).As famous for her movie roles and workout videos as she is for her commitment to battling the climate crisis, the octogenarian – who recently revealed she is cancer-free after undergoing a course of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – has brought us some truly iconic style moments throughout the years.From Sixties siren to red carpet star, here are some of Jane Fonda’s most memorable fashion looks, both on and...
‘This film is a corrective’: Whitney Houston biopic aims to change the narrative
In the 10 years since Whitney Houston lost her life, four movies have tried to tell her story. In quick succession, we got an unauthorized documentary, an endorsed one, a Lifetime TV depiction, plus a film that focused squarely on her relationship with her daughter, Bobbi Kristina. According to Anthony McCarten, who has written the first big budget Hollywood biopic of the star, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, those films all had one thing in common. “They’re obsessed with her mistakes,” he said to the Guardian. “They were all sensationalist.”
Tri-City Herald
Andrew Shue’s Tribute to Wife Amy Robach Resurfaces Amid Alleged Affair
A 2020 tribute from Amy Robach's husband Andrew Shue has resurfaced amid her alleged affair with T.J. Holmes. Robach and Holmes—who have co-hosted GMA3: What You Need to Know since 2020—were photographed showing off their apparent romance in New York in November, including enjoying a vacation together and holding hands in a car.
Tri-City Herald
Dog named Lucy throws out diapers and helps with newborn twins. TikTokers love her
A dog in Canada helps take care of her family’s newborn twins with a variety of useful — and adorable — tricks. Videos of the wholesome pup are making TikTok cry. Josh and Kelly Rheaume adopted their dog, Lucy, almost seven years ago, the family from Capreol explained on their TikTok account @uhohtwins. Born outside in -36 degrees Fahrenheit weather, Lucy was the only pup in her litter to survive, the video posted on Dec. 4 says. When the couple adopted Lucy, they immediately knew they needed her as much as she needed them.
Tri-City Herald
Justin Bieber didn’t want fans to buy H&M’s ‘trash’ merch, so the retailer scrapped it
Fast-fashion giant H&M has removed its Justin Bieber merchandise from its stores and online shop after the musician called out the retailer for selling gear that he claims he didn't sign off on. "I DIDNT APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M .. all without...
