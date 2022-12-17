Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
South Fargo fire starts with mattress, destroys bedroom
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a second-floor bedroom in a twin home in south Fargo Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire around 12:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. “We had no fire extension into the attic,” Battalion Chief Joe...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Fire Department: No injuries following South Fargo house fire battle in bitter cold temperatures
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are reported and an investigation is underway following a subzero townhome fire in south Fargo. Crews responded to the fire located at 2240 30 ½ Ave South at around 12:28 p.m. Authorities say everyone left the home and was safe before firefighters arrived on the scene. The first crews on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the 2nd floor window of a one unit townhome complex. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes. The townhome had heavy fire and moderate smoke damage in a second floor bedroom.
newsdakota.com
Truck Fire Reported In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Fire fighters responded to a truck fire at 137 10th Street Southwest in Valley City around 7:30am Tuesday, December 20th. Fire Chief Scott Magnson talked about the call for service. Magnuson said no injuries were reported. He added, the cause of the truck fire...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Pickup rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate-94 in Moorhead. It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, just east of 34th Street. First responders say a pickup lost control on the ice, ran off the road and...
valleynewslive.com
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man rescued 7 people on his way home Sunday night, pulling them from a mini van that slid on glare ice and tipped over in a ditch. Around 7:45 PM, Jim Maas says he was on his way home from Wahpeton...
kfgo.com
Police towing vehicles blocking crews working to clear snow piles in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A word to the wise. Pay attention if you are parking along streets and avenues in downtown Fargo overnight. Plows and dump trucks have been busy hauling the mounds of snow left by the winter storm and authorities are following strict winter regulations, calling in tow trucks to haul vehicles parked overnight on streets and avenues this week.
wdayradionow.com
Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover
WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested after shots fired in Pelican Rapids apartment building
A Pelican Rapids man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots inside his apartment building early Saturday. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jordan Pierce eventually surrendered to law enforcement after he was found in possession of a rifle at the building located on the 100 block of NW 6th Street at 2:51 a.m.
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
wdayradionow.com
Salvation Army holding Christmas Meal in Fargo-Moorhead Friday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Salvation Army is serving a Christmas meal in the Fargo-Moorhead area this week. The meal will be held Friday, December 23rd at the facility in the 300 block of Roberts Street in Downtown Fargo. The meal will be served between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat
Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In light of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Deputy Dave Swenson & Cass County Sheriff! WE SALUTE YOU! 12-19-22
Steve Hallstrom caught up with Deputy David Swenson and Sheriff Jesse Jahner for Decembers Salute to law Enforcement and learns about the impact that Deputy Swensons quilting has had on the Jail Chaplin's program and the lives it touches. **Deputy Swensons Bio**. David Swenson was born and raised in North...
wdayradionow.com
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely
A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
wdayradionow.com
Next Moorhead underpass project receives $26.3 million in federal resources
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead's Trunk Highway 10/75 Grade Separation, Safety, Mobility, and Livability project has received more than $26.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program. The funds are coming to the city to help build its second major underpass project, after the finishing...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff shares additional details following weekend bomb threat at county jail
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner spoke on The Flag's What's on Your Mind program to share additional details following reports of a bomb threat at the county jail. Jahner says two separate anonymous phone calls were placed regarding the bomb threat on Saturday, one happening at...
fergusnow.com
Toast and Union Pizza Transition Ownership
(Fergus Falls, Minn) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that both TÖAST and Union Pizza, located at 116 and 114 N. Union, respectively, are set to reopen under new ownership after January 1st, 2023. TÖAST, a Scandinavian-inspired cafe will operate under the same name and Scandinavian-fusion menu while Union Pizza will be rebranded as Union Ave Bar & Eatery or simply “Union Ave.” Though the name will change, many of the pizza options will remain on the menu and will feature new fresh pasta dishes, among others. Evan Burkdoll, owner of Roasted, will take over ownership and operate both restaurants. Union Pizza will close temporarily to undergo renovations but Burkdoll anticipates re-opening by the end of March 2023.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Island Park Pool design concept revealed in preparation for reconstruction project
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Island Park Pool will be getting a facelift going into 2023. Doug Leker, Executive Director of the Fargo Park Board, joined WDAY Midday to speak on the 3-D renderings released by the park board depicting changes coming to Island Park's Pool that are tentatively expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leker says the largest change is reorienting the competition swimming pool from west side of the lot to the north side. Leker says this change brings more space to the pool, which allows them to put additional "recreational value" to the pool on the property's south side.
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota sells $19.2M office building, consolidating locations
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota plans to sell a 156,000-square-foot building housing subsidiary Noridian Healthcare Solutions, The Forum reported Dec. 16. The building in Fargo, N.D., has been listed for sale at $19.2 million, the newspaper reported. Between 200 and 300 employees at the Noridian Healthcare office will relocate to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's headquarters in Fargo.
