ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

Body of missing Northwestern PhD student recovered in Chicago harbor

(CHICAGO) -- The body of a missing 25-year-old Northwestern University Ph.D. student has been recovered in Chicago's Diversey Harbor, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday night. Peter Salvino was last seen when he left a party in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Saturday night, police said. Chicago police...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy