ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Emiliano Martinez says Lionel Messi is playing 'better' than he thought possible as they prepare for Sunday's World Cup final against France, as the Aston Villa goalkeeper labels him 'the greatest player of all time'

By Rob Draper
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says Argentina, roared on by 50,000 of their own fans, have what it takes to beat France because they have ‘the greatest player of all time’ in Lionel Messi.

Martinez said they were building on their victory at the Copa America last year, where they beat Brazil in Rio de Janeiro to win the nation’s first major trophy since 1993.

‘When we won in Brazil they were considered favourites and it’s the same now, but we have the advantage of having the greatest player of all time,’ said Martinez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Wg4m_0jmL2At000
Emiliano Martinez has said Lionel Messi is playing better than he thought possible in Qatar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTLTQ_0jmL2At000
The Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez went on to praise him as 'the greatest player of all time'

‘Leo’s been very happy here, every Argentinian feels great on the pitch. You saw a great Messi last year in Copa America, he was exceptional.

But he’s taken a step forward here. I never thought I’d see a better player than Messi in Copa America 2021 but, the fact is, he is even better.’

France manager Didier Deschamps acknowledged that the stadium is likely to feel like a home game for Argentina, with their fans vastly outnumbering the French and that the many global viewers will want Messi to win.

Deschamps, who won the World Cup as France captain in 1998 and as manager in 2018, said: ‘I’m fine being alone in the world — that doesn’t bother me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baEkH_0jmL2At000
Didier Deschamps told reporters 'out opponents are not in the crowd, they're on the pitch' 

'I know that the Argentinians — and maybe some French people too — would like to see Messi win the title.

'They [the Argentinians] are passionate people who will get behind their team and that’s a positive thing to have for a World Cup final.

'But our opponents are not in the crowd, they’re on the pitch. Only one team will come out of it with a third World Cup.’

Captain Hugo Lloris added. ‘We know what Messi represents in the history of our sport. But the event is too important to focus on one player.’

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Moment with Sons on Field After World Cup Win — See the Sweet Photos

Ahead of the game, Messi's son Thiago penned the lyrics of the unofficial anthem for the team, "Muchachos" in support of his father Lionel Messi is celebrating his first World Cup win with the people who mean the most. The Argentine soccer star, 35 — who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup — received a big hug from two of his sons on the field. He shares three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. The...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
NBC Sports

Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup

Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...
Daily Mail

Trouble in Paris: Armed police crack down on French fans angry over their World Cup final penalty loss, deploying teargas and batons - as Spanish cops turn on partying Argentinian fans in Madrid

Armed police used tear gas on the streets of Paris tonight after disorder broke out following the World Cup defeat to Argentina. Football fans descended en masse to the streets of the country's biggest cities Paris, Lyon and Nice after the game. Officers quelled a disturbance in the Champs-Elysees as...
AFP

Chants of 'Messi, Messi' as Bangladeshis celebrate Argentina's World Cup triumph

Bangladeshi football fans chanted "Messi, Messi," shedding tears of joy and dancing in the streets to celebrate the triumph of Argentina -- a country half a world away -- over France in the World Cup final Sunday. But every four years during the World Cup, the country renews its love affair with the sport, as many young people divide themselves largely into two rival groups -- one supporting Argentina, the other Brazil.
Chowan Herald

Two columns on World Cup in one...

I am going to try something different this week. I’ve decided I want to write two columns about the World Cup and just combine them, putting one immediately after the other. This first column is directed to those of you who don’t normally watch soccer, but decided to watch the World Cup final between Argentina and France. Congratulations, I have some good news and some bad news for you. ...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi says he's not done yet with Argentina national team

DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi is not ready to walk away from Argentina yet, despite finally winning his first World Cup title. The soccer great secured the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final at Lusail Stadium on Sunday. The match finished 3-3 through extra time, with Messi scoring twice and converting his penalty in the shootout.
Daily Mail

Argentina's homecoming heroes! Lionel Messi and his victorious team are greeted by FOUR MILLION adoring fans on their celebratory parade after returning to Buenos Aires with the World Cup

Argentina's World Cup-winning heroes have been welcomed by more than four million adoring fans at a parade held to celebrate their victory over France in the final. The streets of the Argentinian capital have been mobbed with jubilant fans for the open-top bus parade, which is expected to last for around eight hours.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

709K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy