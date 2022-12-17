ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New York Grey Cadets celebrate 25th anniversary of helping Bronx youth learn valuable life skills

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccAyB_0jmL295W00

The Eastwood Manor celebrated the 25th anniversary of the New York Grey Cadets, a nonprofit using structure and discipline to shape the youth of the Bronx

It all started 25 years ago with a mission and dedication to serving kids in the Bronx.

"In the Bronx, it's almost like your family and your home away from home a place to belong, says Dave Laguer, the founder of the New York Grey Cadets.

The New York Grey Cadets is an R.O.T.C.-styled youth program instilling structure and discipline in city youth, giving them an opportunity to develop the skills needed to be successful.

"Having this like by your side all these years is really going to have an impact on you. The self-discipline, the mental toughness- all those skills are really important to have in real life nowadays," says Acting Command Sergeant Major Jaylin Laguer.

Kids as young as six have joined this military-based program and when they graduate and turn alumni, they become leaders for the next line of cadets.

The children participating in the program are growing up learning what it means to be a part of a real family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

‘Slice of Excellence’ nonprofit rewards students with perfect attendance

A local nonprofit called Slice of Excellence is rewarding students for having perfect attendance with fresh pizza. P.S. 168X in the Bronx welcomed Lorenzo Bernardez Jr. to reward their perfect attendance students on Monday. Bernardez Jr. currently works as a construction project manager. He got the pizza-reward idea several years...
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Harlem park entrance dedicated to the exonerated 'Central Park 5'

From left: Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana Jr, and Kevin Richardson — three of five men exonerated after being wrongfully convicted as teenagers for the 1989 rape of a jogger in Central Park — in front of the newly minted “Gate of the Exonerated.” Officials say "The Gate of the Exonerated" will remind New Yorkers of this and other legal injustices. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home March 8, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, cried outside a Sunset Park funeral home...
BRONX, NY
NY1

HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx

It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Amateur bodybuilder stabbed man 16 times in Manhattan: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An amateur bodybuilder visiting New York City was convicted of stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying at 16 times, officials said Thursday. Geoffrey Tracy, now 30, stabbed the victim in the neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs and back in 2018. The victim was unarmed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island

Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Time Out Global

A giant nightclub is opening inside a converted Brooklyn hangar

Forgive us for thinking that the era of clubbing had ended: joining a pretty hefty roster of new nightclub debuts is SILO, a dance music club with a capacity for 500 people set to open on February 10 at 90 Scott Avenue in East Williamsburg. The destination, the brainchild of...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy