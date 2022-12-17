2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Bears will wear their classic home uniforms as they host the Eagles in Week 15.

The Chicago Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at Soldier Field.

For this game, the Bears will be back in their classic look as they don their traditional home uniforms. They'll wear their navy helmets and jerseys paired with white pants and navy socks.

Photo: ChicagoBears.com

The Chicago Bears have worn their classic home uniforms four times this season. The Week 15 showdown will be the fifth such instance. So far, they sport a 1-3 record in this uniform combination.

Week 1 vs. 49ers: Win

