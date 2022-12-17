ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

West Ham left sweating over Gianluca Scamacca's fitness after Hammers star rolled his ankle in friendly against Fulham... with David Moyes pondering his attacking options ahead of Boxing Day clash with Arsenal

By Stephen Davies
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

West Ham could go into the Premier League restart without either of their first-choice strikers after Gianluca Scamacca injured an ankle yesterday.

The Italian lasted just 13 minutes against Fulham before limping off after Issa Diop’s challenge.

Fellow frontman Michail Antonio was already out with a thigh strain leaving David Moyes wondering whether either will be fit for their Boxing Day showdown at Arsenal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvPz8_0jmL1tGy00
West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca limped off injured against Fulham on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCp3U_0jmL1tGy00
Hammers boss David Moyes faces a striker crisis ahead of a Boxing Day trip to Arsenal

‘He [Scamacca] rolled his ankle so we’ll see how it looks over the next couple of days,’ said first-team coach Billy McKinlay.

Scamacca has scored six goals in all competitions since his £35m move from Sassuolo this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

This is how you celebrate! Messi leads Argentina's wild dressing room party as he dances with the World Cup trophy and a $10m cheque - while one member of staff dives head-first into a BIN

Lionel Messi led Argentina's World Cup celebrations with the Player of the Tournament seen dancing on top of a table in the changing rooms - in footage recorded by Sergio Aguero. The 35-year-old led his side to World Cup glory after an incredible final where Argentina defeated France on penalties.
Daily Mail

Aurelien Tchouameni, Kingsley Coman and Randal Kolo Muani were racially abused with vile messages on social media following France's World Cup final defeat to Argentina... as Instagram claim they have 'removed the posts'

Three France players received racial abuse on social media after their World Cup final defeat to Argentina. Aurelien Tchouameni, Kingsley Coman and Randal Kolo Muani, who all featured in the final, were subjected to vile messages on their accounts, as reported by The Athletic. Tchouameni and Coman missed penalties in...
Daily Mail

Argentina's homecoming heroes! Lionel Messi and his victorious team are greeted by FOUR MILLION adoring fans on their celebratory parade after returning to Buenos Aires with the World Cup

Argentina's World Cup-winning heroes have been welcomed by more than four million adoring fans at a parade held to celebrate their victory over France in the final. The streets of the Argentinian capital have been mobbed with jubilant fans for the open-top bus parade, which is expected to last for around eight hours.
Sportico

Messi to Miami? After Months of Build-Up, MLS Move May Be on Hold

A few months ago, rumors about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi’s potential move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami dominated the headlines. While it was never confirmed, Messi said playing for MLS was a “dream.” But after his stunning World Cup victory, Inter Miami’s hopes of bringing him to MLS might be on the back burner for a while.  A lot has changed since Argentina’s victory over France on Sunday. Minutes after lifting the World Cup in Lusail stadium, despite his previous statements about wrapping up his national team career after Qatar, Messi told reporters that he decided to continue to...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

709K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy